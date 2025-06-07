Try or no try? Why Tom Davies’ Challenge Cup winner for Hull KR stood

THE RFL have clarified that Tom Davies’ crucial late try in Hull KR’s Challenge Cup final win was correctly awarded.

Davies scored with three minutes remaining against Warrington Wolves at Wembley which, combined with Mikey Lewis’ conversion, earned the Robins their silverware.

Davies pounced after Warrington’s Arron Lindop failed to claim a low kick into the in-goal by Tyrone May.

The ball was grounded by Lindop’s torso, leading many to believe the try would be ruled out – but video referee Jack Smth confirmed Liam Moore’s initial decision of a try.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess said after the match: “I just read the letter of the law and the rules say if it’s grounded between the waist and neck and there is downward pressure on the ball, it is classed as grounded.

“I’m obviously upset about the decision and I think it’s the wrong decision. The rules tell you it’s the wrong decision. It’s not an emotional response, its just the truth.”

However, there is an anomaly in the rules whereby attacking and defending players are treated differently.

In the International Rugby League laws, a try can be scored with the hand or by “dropping on the ball and covering it with the part of the body above the waist and below the neck, the ball itself being on the ground.”

However, for a defending player to concede a goal-line drop-out they must “touch down”, described in the laws as “the intentional grounding of the ball by a defending player in their own in-goal”.

In this case, Lindop was deemed to have not touched the ball down intentionally, therefore play went on for Davies to score.