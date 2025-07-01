Liam Horne given mammoth ban as Rhyse Martin escapes suspension

Liam Horne of Castleford Tigers has been suspended for six matches after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors.

Horne, who pleaded not guilty, has also been fined – and 36 points will be added to his disciplinary record.

Rhyse Martin of Hull KR pleaded guilty to a Grade A charge of head contact in last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity, but an additional Grade E charge of unnecessary contact, to which he pleaded not guilty, was not proven. He therefore has 1 penalty point added to his disciplinary record.