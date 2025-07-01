Three trophies, two giant props and one wonder try as Rainford have dream day at Wembley

It takes place at Wembley before most people get to enter the stadium these days, but the memories created for the participants in the Steven Mullaney Memorial Trophy Final are as strong as ever.

A SCORELINE of 40-0 sounds like a hammering. And, in some ways, that’s exactly what the 2025 Inspiresport Champion Schools Boys Year 11 Steven Mullaney Memorial Trophy Final – played at Wembley as a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Challenge Cup Final – was.

In other ways, however, and certainly in terms of individual performances, the game between Rainford High of St Helens, and Sirius Academy, Hull, was a closely fought affair, despite the big margin of victory.

The opening exchanges were keenly contested but once the teams settled down it became very apparent that Rainford’s giant props, Archie Lane and Isaac Gordon Smith, were going to have a significant impact.

And so it transpired, despite a monumental effort by the Hull youngsters to contain not only the sizeable duo but the talented players who made up the rest of the Rainford side.

How much that huge defensive effort contributed to the contest’s outstanding moment is a moot point. That cameo involved a wonderful solo try early in the second period by the Lancastrians’ fullback Zac Nevin who thrillingly turned attack into defence by collecting the ball behind his own tryline before, a few seconds later, dotting down under Sirius’ posts, having sidestepped his way past the early chasers, rounded two sets of defenders near the touchline, and scampered past the fullback on his way to lasting glory.

It was a score fit to grace the 50th anniversary of the Schoolboys’ curtain-raiser at Wembley, and one which revived memories of the sparkling solo touchdown by Steven Mullaney in the 1986 decider, when Wakefield Schools beat St Helens schools.

Steven, tragically, lost his life in a motor accident outside his school the following year and the match has subsequently been played in his honour, with mum Denise, dad Terry and sister Lauren in attendance.

Lane bagged a brace in the victory, Sam Palfreeman snared a touchdown after collecting Oscar Lyon’s smart kick, and Gordon Smith closed the account, with Joseph Piert and Tom Seagraves crossing between-times; Lyon, meanwhile, landed six goals from seven attempts in an impressive exhibition with the boot.

Sirius went close when Lenny Keitch crossed, only for his ‘try’ to be vetoed for offside in chasing George Stephenson’s kick. Without doubt, however, the Hull lads were much better than the scoreline would suggest and teacher Rachel Gay, who coaches the team, said: “Our boys gave it absolutely everything and I could not be more proud of them. A few decisions didn’t go our way, however the result was always going to be the same as Rainford’s two big props just dominated. They were an experienced side, which showed on the day, as ten of our boys hadn’t picked up a rugby ball till they joined at Sirius Academy West in September. So, putting that into perspective, to be crowned the second best team in the country is a real honour.

“The boys conducted themselves superbly throughout and were a credit to the Academy. Our thanks go to them for making all our dreams come true. This is something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Rainford have, understandably, been more than buoyant following a victory that should have been played before a much bigger crowd, restricted by the 10am kick off.

The Steven Mullaney Trophy has been added to a trophy cabinet that already included the St Helens Schools Cup and the North West Schools Trophy.

The players had, in the build-up to the game, been treated to a tour of St Helens’ Super League side’s Totally Wicked Stadium where the legendary James Roby, who is now the club’s leadership, culture and performance coach, inspired the squad with a rousing team talk.

Andy Skerry, Rainford’s learning leader and PE teacher, said: “Wembley week was a fabulous experience for the whole team and staff. To win the national competition completed an unprecedented clean sweep and treble of all competitions entered, but all credit must go to the boys. We will go again next year and see if we can go back-to-back!”

The side (for whom old boy Jonny Lomax featured in a National Schools final exactly 20 years ago) attended a press conference on Monday at Oulton Hall Spa Hotel, were presented with their match shirts during a special evening at St Helens RFC on Wednesday and received a tour of Wembley Stadium when they arrived on Friday.

The school’s principal, Ian Young, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Year 7 rugby team and all that they have achieved this season. Reaching a national final is one thing, but to be crowned champions in the way that they were after the spectacular performance they gave on the pitch is testament to the effort and teamwork the boys have shown all season.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 510 (July 2025)