Liam Horne signs for Leigh Leopards following Castleford Tigers exit

LIAM HORNE has signed for Leigh Leopards following his release by Castleford Tigers.

The PNG international’s departure from The Jungle was confirmed this morning, and now Leigh have announced the capture of the hooker on a three-year deal.

Horne, 27, will join new Leopards’ team-mates Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape and Jacob Alick-Wienke in the PNG team to play the Cook Islands in the Pacific Bowl this Saturday at Port Moresby.

He was the Tigers’ Player of the Year in 2024 and scored seven tries in 57 games for the club.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam said: “I’ve watched Liam since his playing days with Norths Devils in Queensland Cup and I like the way he plays. He’s very aggressive, very physical and he’s a player I think will fit straight into our squad.

“Liam is the ultimate competitor and can play a number of positions. I strongly believe we can accelerate his game to another level and have a significant influence on the way he develops.

“I think being part of the 17 every week he will excel in everything he does.

“Liam was born in Port Moresby and has played with Castleford for the past couple of years. Being a fan of his I saw it as a great opportunity to bring him to our club and strengthen our squad. He can play 9 or 13 and will be integral to our success in the future.

“I would like to personally thank our owner Derek Beaumont for his continued financial support towards our recruitment and retention process.”

Speaking from Port Moresby, Horne said: “I’m really excited to have signed for Leigh Leopards. You’re a club that’s grown incredibly in recent years and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

“I’m really excited to be lining up with Lokie, Edwin and Jacob on the club front as well, they’re guys I’ve loved playing with and of course I’m really looking forward to working with Adrian.

“The atmosphere at Leigh is incredible and I can’t wait to call it home”