Parramatta Eels halfback Dean Hawkins’ new club confirmed as London Broncos swoop

DEAN HAWKINS will be a London Broncos player in 2026.

Parramatta Eels announced the news of the 26-year-old’s exit yesterday with the club saying that Hawkins would take up an ‘opportunity in Super League’.

However, Hawkins will join Championship club London for their new era under head coach Jason Demetriou.

Hawkins began his career with South Sydney Rabbitohs, registering 14 appearances between 2021 and 2024 before moving to the Eels ahead of the 2025 NRL campaign.

The 26-year-old made 12 appearances for the Eels this year, scoring two tries in the process, but he has been allowed to leave just one season into a two-year deal.