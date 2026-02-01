Liam Marshall wins testimonial as Wigan Warriors and Hull FC show good signs

WIGAN WARRIORS 22 HULL FC 18

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday

TWO MOMENTS of magic from Jai Field made it a memorable afternoon for Wigan as Liam Marshall celebrated his testimonial game with a victory.

Marshall opened the scoring on his big day before Lewis Martin levelled matters for Hull FC with his first of three tries.

Wigan, who gave the majority of their big-name players at least 60 minutes, took control in the second half with Junior Nsemba, Field and Jack Farrimond all crossing for tries. Hull made a game of it with two late tries, but the day belonged to Marshall and the Warriors.

Both sides felt each other out in the opening stages as they went set for set. Wigan created the first scoring opportunity when Zach Eckersley went close in the corner, but he was pushed into touch.

Marshall then went close to an interception inside his own half, but he failed to keep hold.

Wigan were growing into the game, with Field combining with Jake Wardle as the centre went close, while on the back of a penalty Luke Thompson dropped the ball close to Hull’s line.

Oliver Partington was introduced after 20 minutes for his second debut, with Thompson going off. Moments later he watched his side take the lead, with man of the moment Marshall marking his big day with the opening try following a sublime cutout pass from Field. Keighran converted for a 6-0 advantage.

It did not take long for Hull to respond with an almost identical score, with Pryce firing a cutout ball for Martin to stroll in at the corner. Pryce converted to make it 6-6.

French and Field combined well on the right with the latter sending a kick to the corner for Eckersley, but Pryce was on hand to clear up for a dropout. From the restart, Liam Farrell went close before Tom Forber dropped the ball over the line.

It was a hard-fought opening 40 minutes with not a lot of try-scoring opportunities. Ligi Sao ran hard for Hull in his first game in over 12 months, while Wardle impressed in attack and defence for the Warriors.

Hull made changes at the break with Cade Cust, Will Kirby, Connor Bailey and Elliot Middlemas coming on, while Field, French, Junior Nsemba and Wardle remained on the field for Wigan for the time being.

A moment of magic from Field got the home fans off their feet when he collected a kick, spotted a gap and raced away before offloading for Nsemba to evade the clutches of Lloyd Kemp to score.

A trademark Wigan gang tackle from Eckersley, Keighran, French and Field bundled Middlemas into touch when he looked certain to score and moments later the Warriors extended their lead with another piece of magic from Field.

Farrimond took on the line before offloading and the Australian found some space on the left and accelerated past the Hull defence to score. That was his last involvement, as he was replaced along with Wardle and Keighran, with Dayon Sambou, George O’Loughlin and Noah Hodkinson all coming on.

Hull refused to go away, and they threw a lot at Wigan on their own line, before a long ball from Callum Kemp sent Martin over for his second try.

Wigan put the game to bed with Farrimond picking up an Nsemba knock back from a French kick to score their fourth try as Matt Peet made more changes to rest his star players.

Hull had the final say as Martin took a long ball to complete his hat-trick, while Davy Litten scored in the dying moments.

It was a decent run out for both teams with Peet and John Cartwright getting valuable minutes from their experienced players as well as youth as they both prepare for third round Challenge Cup games against Rochdale Hornets and Salford respectively.

GAMESTAR: Jai Field was on the field for 57 minutes and two moments of magic from the fullback turned the game in Wigan’s favour as he assisted and scored a try in the second half.

GAMEBREAKER: Field’s individual effort put the Warriors ten points in front, and they never looked like losing after that.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

19 Jack Farrimond

10 Luke Thompson

22 Tom Forber

14 Sam Walters

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

8 Ethan Havard

15 Patrick Mago

17 Oliver Partington

23 Kian McDermott

25 Taylor Kerr

26 Nathan Lowe

27 Lukas Mason

28 Noah Hodkinson

29 Tiaki Chan

31 Jonny Vaughan

32 Dayon Sambou

33 George O’Loughlin

36 George Marsden

Tries: Marshall (23), Nsemba (47), Field (57), Farrimond (66)

Goals: Keighran 2/3, Farrimond 1/1

HULL FC

1 Will Pryce

5 Lewis Martin

3 Davy Litten

4 Zak Hardaker

2 Harvey Barron

27 Callum Kemp

6 Jake Arthur

10 Harvie Hill

9 Amir Bourouh

18 Ligi Sao

11 Joe Batchelor

12 Jed Cartwright

20 Yusuf Aydin

Subs (all used)

14 Cade Cust

16 Sam Lisone

19 Tom Briscoe

21 Arthur Romano

22 Connor Bailey

23 Brad Fash

26 Hugo Salabio

29 Will Hutchinson

30 Will Kirby

32 Lloyd Kemp

37 Elliot Middlemas

Tries: Martin (27, 62, 75), Litten (79)

Goals: Pryce 1/1, C Kemp 0/1, L Kemp 0/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6; 10-6, 16-6, 16-10, 22-10, 22-14, 22-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Jai Field; Hull FC: Ligi Sao

Penalty count: 7-3

Half-time: 6-6

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 4,511