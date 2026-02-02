Workington Town set for bumper crowd against St Helens

WORKINGTON TOWN are expecting their biggest crowd for several years when St Helens visit in the Challenge Cup third round on Friday, for what could be the last time a Super League side plays at the Fibrus Community Stadium.

With a new venue on the horizon on the site of the nearby Borough Park football ground, Town’s original home, as part of the planned Cumberland Sports Village, Saints may prove to be the last top-flight visitors, some 30 years on from their last trip there in the opening round of Super League in 1996.

More than 2,500 tickets have already been sold for the clash, with the first target to beat the 2,997 crowd for Workington’s League One play-off final victory over Doncaster in 2021.

The last time 3,000 were in was for a Cumbrian derby against Whitehaven in 2005, while 4,829 turned out for a Challenge Cup tie against Leeds in February 2004.