Liam Watts admits to “sleepless nights” as he makes admission on Castleford Tigers deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Liam Watts has admitted to having “sleepless nights” as he attempts to try and earn a new deal with his hometown club.

Watts is one of a conglomerate of Tigers stars out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but he admits that it has been a difficult time for himself in terms of working out the future.

“I definitely want to play on,” Watts said.

“My first and foremost is to try and sort a deal out here at Castleford. It’s my hometown club and I’ve been here the last six years now.

“I just need to do myself a bit of justice and obviously repay that faith the club has put in me.

“Whether they want to do that, I don’t know, but we’ll probably see what comes. I just want to play and I’ve been thinking about it day and night.

“I’ve been having sleepless nights about what I’m going to do and where I’m going to be. I’ve put that to the back of my mind now and want to enjoy playing. I’ve got a few good games now to put my best foot forward and that’s all I want to do.”

Watts did concede that he would finish his career elsewhere if he doesn’t earn a new deal at The Jungle.

“There are going to be opportunities regardless of where I’m going to be so I just want to play well.

“I’m still contracted to Cas and this is where I want to finish and play well. If I have to finish my time here and go elsewhere I just hope the last remaining games, I do myself justice and finish on a high – that’s my first and foremost priority at the minute.”