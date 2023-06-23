Jarrod O’Connor commits future to Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS starlet Jarrod O’Connor has committed his future to the club after agreeing to a new three-year contract that will keep the 21-year-old at Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 Super League season.

O’Connor has become a mainstay in the Rhinos team since Rohan Smith moved to the club a year ago, making the hooking position his own, including starting the Super League Grand Final last Autumn at Old Trafford.

Commenting on his new deal, O’Connor said, “This is the club that I knew I wanted to be at and I wanted to stay here. I’m grateful to be staying here for another three years because this is where I want to be.

“It gives me a lot of confidence from Rohan Smith and Gary Hetherington and everyone here at Leeds for putting faith in me and giving me that reward that I’ve been after. I just want to pay them back now with good performances heading into the back end of the year and making sure we get into those Play-Offs.

“Even though we’ve had a few poor performances, we know what we can do and we know what we are capable of, it’s just about building into that. Heading into the Play-Offs, that is something that we are going to end up doing and I’m confident in the bunch of lads that we’ve got and the young lads who are coming through in the following years as well,” added O’Connor.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith added, “Jarrod has done extremely well over the last few years to develop his game. He is someone who listens to the coaches and is willing to put the hard work in and make the sacrifices required to support his team mates. I am looking forward to seeing the progress he will continue to make over the next three years.”