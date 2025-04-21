Lindsay Anfield picks out two big York Valkyrie stars in Challenge Cup win

YORK VALKYRIE coach Lindsay Anfield was left satisfied with the early performances of new signings Izzy Bibby and Tara Moxon as both impressed in the 54-6 Challenge Cup win over Featherstone Rovers.

The result confirmed York as Group Two winners and set up a quarter-final clash against Leigh Leopards, and while Anfield admits the squad can still improve, she did pick out Bibby and Moxon for special praise.

“We weren’t at our best,” conceded Anfield. “It was pretty scratchy, with too many errors and a poor completion rate, but it was a good win and we got plenty of points on the board.

“Izzy had never played for us and Tara hadn’t played in the second row before so there were some new things out there.

“Izzy was great. We know Sinead (Peach) won’t be the same 80-minute hooker as she was before, not for a while anyway, so we had to bring someone in to complement that and Izzy is perfect for that role.

“She has missed quite a bit of training with being in Germany with the Army, but she is here for good now and to do what she did on the back of what little training she’s done is fantastic.

“Tara was a winger at Leeds but I didn’t think that was suited to her so we asked her to put a bit of size on, which she has, and I though she went fantastically too.”