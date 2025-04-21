Brian Noble delighted with short-term Bradford Bulls signing

BRADFORD BULLS coach Brian Noble believes the club has pulled off a coup by re-signing old boy Eribe Doro – if only for a fortnight.

That’s the length of the initial loan spell for the Hull KR prop, who proved a big hit in his year-and-a-half with the Bulls, who brought him in from neighbours Halifax partway through the 2023 season.

The ex-Warrington player made 31 Bradford appearances in all, and was named coaches’ players’ and fans’ player of the year in 2024, when the Bulls made the play-off semi-finals. He then moved to Hull KR on a two-year contract.

The loan deal for Doro was done ahead of the Bulls’ 12-8 Good Friday victory at his former club and current leaders Halifax, and now Bradford visit Oldham this Friday.

“It is one of those things where we have an association with former players. There was unwritten commitment if you like that if he could come back and help, there might be an opportunity,” explained Noble.

“I am pretty confident there were Super League clubs nibbling away at him to play in their environment, but the fact he has chosen to come back to Bradford is a real fillip for us.”