Lindsey Burrow on life without Rob and writing a new book

LINDSEY BURROW, the wife of legendary Leeds star Rob Burrow, has released a new book.

‘Take Care’ tells her story of looking after Rob, who died last June after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, and highlights the importance of carers to society.

Lindsey’s commitment to her husband as he battled the disease inspired many and she said she now wanted to “continue his legacy”.

That will include running two marathons in the space of two weeks this spring, tackling the London Marathon on April 27 and the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 11.

In both, she will be raising funds for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, a specialist facility currently under construction in Leeds, and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride, writing a book,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“I started last February when Rob was still here. I think in many ways it has helped me through the grief.

“It’s been a tough few months, but we (the family) are getting there. We have our good and bad days.

“Rob wanted us to be happy. I made that promise to Rob that we will continue his legacy and continue to be as happy as we can be.

“Rob taught us all how to live. He was living with MND but he didn’t let that affect him. He accepted the diagnosis but he fought until his very last breath.

“That rippled through the whole family. You looked at what Rob was going through and you thought ‘if he can be positive, I should be positive too’.”

She added: “The key message from the book is that no matter how hard times get, there’s always a way to keep going forward and take care of those that we love.”

The book, which has the subtitle ‘A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up’, is out now in stores.

Lindsey signed copies at AMT Headingley before Leeds’ match with Castleford yesterday (Sunday), and is hosting an event with Barrie McDermott, a former team-mate of Rob, this Thursday at Waterstones in Leeds.