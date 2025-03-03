Liverpool and Northumbria to contest Women’s Students Grand Final

IT will be a case of deja vu when the second Women’s Students Grand Final takes place on Sunday.

The game, at the FLAIR Stadium, Dewsbury – the home of the Rams – will again involve Liverpool and Northumbria (officially titled by the organisers as, respectively, the University of Liverpool and Northumbria University 1s), both of whom made it through to the decider of the 2023-24 pilot campaign.

Northumbria, who prevailed twelve months ago, will again be favourites, although Liverpool will nevertheless head to Dewsbury not wanting for confidence or incentive.

The holders’ head coach, Adam Houston, told League Express: “We are over the moon about reaching the final again, the girls have worked hard since they came back in at the start of September, so it is the reward they deserve.

“We don’t feel any pressure as such, we know there is a sense of expectation around it and we’re thriving on that.

“We have still been working hard, even though our games have been spread out, trying to maintain some momentum going into the grand final, with the Women’s Students 9s following the week after.”

Liverpool president Sofia Godwin said: “Reaching the grand final for a second year in a row is a huge achievement for us but this time there’s an even deeper drive to win.

“Earlier this season we sadly lost our former head coach, Mike Cole, who tragically died of a heart attack.

“Mike truly believed in us as a team. Andy Rawsthorne and Martin O’Neil, who were Mike’s best friends and his assistant coaches, took over to honour his legacy, and we know he’d be so proud of how far we’ve come.

“This final is about more than just the trophy, it’s about playing for him and everything he stood for.”

Rawsthorne said: “The squad has shown immense dedication all season, and reaching another final is testament to their hard work.

“We know it won’t be easy, but we’re going in with confidence, with belief in each other, and with the motivation to do this for Mike.”

Admission for the game, which kicks off at 2.00pm, is £5.00 (cash only, with card payments not available).