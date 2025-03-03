National Conference League predicted tables

THE 2025 National Conference League campaign promises to be as closely fought as any in the competition’s notable four-decade history, certainly given the exploits of member clubs in the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup, and the action in recent pre-season matches.

Fans of the flagship amateur competition are invariably as knowledgeable about their Rugby League as anyone in the game, and can certainly be relied upon to cast a discerning eye over what’s on offer each and every week.

The Premier and Second Divisions start this Saturday, with the First Division (which also comprises 14 teams) getting underway seven days later.

The ten-team Division Four, meanwhile, launches on Saturday, March 22, with the returning Keighley Albion included.

Here we provide, together with opening fixtures, composite ‘fantasy’ tables indicating, from replies received from the clubs themselves, the ‘insiders’ predictions as to how the final standings will look come the autumn.

Predicted final tables

PREMIER DIVISION

Siddal

West Hull

Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders

Hunslet ARLFC

Wath Brow Hornets

York Acorn

Lock Lane

West Bowling

Waterhead Warriors

Leigh Miners Rangers

Dewsbury Moor Maroons

DIVISION ONE

Heworth

Ince Rose Bridge

Egremont Rangers

Kells

Wigan St Patricks

Crosfields

Oulton Raiders

Woolston Rovers

Wigan St Judes

Oldham St Annes

Stanningley

Shaw Cross Sharks

DIVISION TWO

Hull Dockers

Pilkington Recs

East Leeds

Dewsbury Celtic

Clock Face Miners

Normanton Knights

Skirlaugh

Ellenborough Rangers

Hensingham

Barrow Island

Thornhill Trojans

Drighlington

DIVISION THREE

Keighley Albion

Beverley

Distington

Millom

Saddleworth Rangers

Myton Warriors

Leigh East

Milford

Featherstone Lions

Bentley

Fixtures

Saturday 8 March

PREMIER DIVISION

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Hunslet ARLFC

Siddal v Lock Lane

Waterhead Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v West Hull

West Bowling v Leigh Miners Rangers

York Acorn v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION TWO

Clock Face Miners v Barrow Island

Drighlington v Ellenborough Rangers

East Leeds v Pilkington Recs

Hull Dockers v Hensingham

Normanton Knights v Skirlaugh