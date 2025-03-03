National Conference League predicted tables

THE 2025 National Conference League campaign promises to be as closely fought as any in the competition’s notable four-decade history, certainly given the exploits of member clubs in the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup, and the action in recent pre-season matches.
Fans of the flagship amateur competition are invariably as knowledgeable about their Rugby League as anyone in the game, and can certainly be relied upon to cast a discerning eye over what’s on offer each and every week.
The Premier and Second Divisions start this Saturday, with the First Division (which also comprises 14 teams) getting underway seven days later.
The ten-team Division Four, meanwhile, launches on Saturday, March 22, with the returning Keighley Albion included.
Here we provide, together with opening fixtures, composite ‘fantasy’ tables indicating, from replies received from the clubs themselves, the ‘insiders’ predictions as to how the final standings will look come the autumn.
Predicted final tables
PREMIER DIVISION
Siddal
West Hull
Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders
Hunslet ARLFC
Wath Brow Hornets
York Acorn
Lock Lane
West Bowling
Waterhead Warriors
Leigh Miners Rangers
Dewsbury Moor Maroons
DIVISION ONE
Heworth
Ince Rose Bridge
Egremont Rangers
Kells
Wigan St Patricks
Crosfields
Oulton Raiders
Woolston Rovers
Wigan St Judes
Oldham St Annes
Stanningley
Shaw Cross Sharks
DIVISION TWO
Hull Dockers
Pilkington Recs
East Leeds
Dewsbury Celtic
Clock Face Miners
Normanton Knights
Skirlaugh
Ellenborough Rangers
Hensingham
Barrow Island
Thornhill Trojans
Drighlington
DIVISION THREE
Keighley Albion
Beverley
Distington
Millom
Saddleworth Rangers
Myton Warriors
Leigh East
Milford
Featherstone Lions
Bentley
Fixtures
Saturday 8 March
PREMIER DIVISION
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Hunslet ARLFC
Siddal v Lock Lane
Waterhead Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v West Hull
West Bowling v Leigh Miners Rangers
York Acorn v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION TWO
Clock Face Miners v Barrow Island
Drighlington v Ellenborough Rangers
East Leeds v Pilkington Recs
Hull Dockers v Hensingham
Normanton Knights v Skirlaugh