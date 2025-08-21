Lloyd Kemp reflects on “special” Hull FC Super League debut

FOR every rugby league player, making your Super League debut is something which you will always treasure.

For Hull FC starlet, Lloyd Kemp, that debut came against Leigh Leopards in an 18-12 home win at the MKM Stadium.

A boyhood Black and Whites fan all his life, the teenager came on around the midway point in the first-half following an injury to Will Pryce – and it’s fair to say that he didn’t look out of place.

A fullback by trade, Kemp enjoyed a stellar debut, kicking the ball into the stands after the final whistle had gone to stop a last-ditch Leigh attack.

And after his twin brother, Callum, earned his debut in 2024, Lloyd was determined to make an impact.

“It was unreal. I think it makes it better getting the win at home especially,” Kemp said.

“Having that feeling of making your Super League debut for your boyhood club, it’s so good.

“Callum (Lloyd’s twin) got his chance last year and now I’ve got mine. We are both just being patient, taking it in our stride and pushing for that spot.

“I wanted to try and make an impact as soon as I got on. I got an early involvement, had to take it in my stride and didn’t try thinking about it too much.

“I think I went fairly well and I need to keep going how I have been to get consistent game with. I’ve been getting that with the academy and reserves and that’s the main thing I will be focusing on.”

Kemp did emphasise that making an appearance at Super League level with his brother, Callum, would be the dream.

“My family are really proud. It was nice for me to get my chance this time with Callum getting his last year. Having been Black and White fans forever, it made it even more special.

“Hopefully (we can play together), it’s about pushing on with the games we’ve been getting. It would be nice in the future for the family but we’ve got to be patient for that to happen.

“I had a shirt presentation done before the game with my mum and dad. That was a nice little touch, they’ve been supporting Hull FC all their lives.”