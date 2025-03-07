Local amateurs help Halifax Panthers prepare for Championship test

HALIFAX PANTHERS have had an opposed session with local amateurs Illingworth ahead of Sunday’s return trip to York.

Kyle Eastmond’s side are facing the Knights for the second week running on their league return, after losing in the first round of the 1895 Cup.

Their preparations were freshened up by a visit from Illingworth, who are getting ready for the start of their Yorkshire Men’s League season, on Thursday.

“We really respect the guys for coming in,” said Panthers coach Eastmond.

“Hopefully we can help them out, but also they’re helping us out massively by getting some numbers in front of us and helping us prepare for that game.”

Halifax are bidding to improve on a 32-20 reverse at the LNER Community Stadium.

“We didn’t start with the right intensity and ultimately that’s going to cost you,” reflected Eastmond.

“It’s a learning curve. There’s a difference in intensity and consistency that I expect. That wasn’t the way we start a game.”