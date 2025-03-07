‘Depleted’ Batley Bulldogs glad for loan signing as Dane Manning faces lengthy ban

BATLEY BULLDOGS are glad to have signed Leigh forward Brad Martin – as they face up to the prospect of a lengthy period without Dane Manning.

Martin has joined on a month loan to bolster a Batley pack currently affected by injury absences including Lucas Walshaw, Luke Cooper and Adam Gledhill.

As well as further injuries to Nyle Flynn and Luke Blake in their 1895 Cup first-round exit to Bradford, veteran backrower Manning is set for a ban following his dismissal in that game.

Manning was shown red for his part in a punch-up and is likely to receive a lengthy suspension at a tribunal next Tuesday.

His Grade E charge comes with a minimum six-match punishment, alongside a points penalty under this year’s new sentencing guidelines.

“We started with a small squad anyway, with the finance we have here,” said Bulldogs coach Mark Moxon.

“We’ve got loads of injuries and then this ban is going to come, so we’re really depleted at the moment.

“But we’ll keep putting out as good a team as we can and keep putting in 100 percent like we always do.”

Martin, 24, is yet to make his debut for the Leopards since signing from Castleford ahead of this season.

He spent time on loan at Batley last season without playing and Moxon said: “I was chuffed to bits to get Brad over the line.

“We had him last year from Cas so we know what he’s about. He’s a grafter, he’s strong in contact. He’s a good player.”

Martin won’t, however, be able to help Batley’s Challenge Cup cause, as they travel to his parent club Leigh next Sunday in a last-16 tie.

“It’s a good draw for the club,” added Moxon.

“We need an injection of finance so that was the biggest focus on getting through to this round, to try and get a big club and hopefully a decent pay day.

“We’ll go there and give our best.”