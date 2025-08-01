London Broncos add rugby union winger to ranks

LONDON BRONCOS have handed rugby union winger Charlie Robson a chance in league.

The pacy 23-year-old has been signed after impressing coach Mike Eccles (above) and his staff while training with the club.

Robson had trials at both Hull FC and Leigh after catching the eye with Coventry in union’s second-tier Championship in 2024-25.

He spent the previous three seasons at Reading-based third-tier National One team Rams and represented Berkshire at Under 20 level.

Former Ealing Trailfinders Academy and Cobham player Robson has been involved in England Sevens training camps.