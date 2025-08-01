Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam drops potential signing hint as ‘aggressive’ recruitment explained

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has suggested a new signing could yet be made this season as he outlined the club’s “aggressive” recruitment drive.

The Leopards are eyeing up a top two finish in Super League following an upturn in form, and Lam has revealed that there is still salary cap space and funds available to bring someone in to strengthen the squad for the run-in.

“We’ve got a five-year plan in place and we’ve been aggressive with turning over the squad to get to a team that we feel is competing at the top end at the right time of the season, and we’ll continue to do that every year while I’m here,” Lam said.

“When you bring in twelve players, which we’ve just about done every year, it takes time to grow cohesion, friendships and combinations around groups and people.

“There won’t be many changes in the team between this year and next, maybe a handful, but that’s only going to make us better for who we decide to bring in.

“This season, we’ve still got another four weeks roughly where we could bring someone else in.

“I’m not saying that we are going to, but there’s an option to do that.

“Not too many other clubs have got the funds and are financially able to do that, so we want to be aggressive with all of that.”