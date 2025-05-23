London Broncos’ Aussie halfback keen to make up for lost time

LONDON BRONCOS halfback Connor O’Beirne wants to make up for lost time after returning to the fray following a knee injury.

It was sustained in only his fourth outing in the UK, the 1895 Cup first-round tie against Dewsbury.

That was one of only three wins in twelve matches this year, but Mike Eccles’ threadbare team pushed Sheffield hard before going down 22-20 in O’Beirne’s comeback match.

And the Australian, who helped Maitland Pickers land last year’s Newcastle Rugby League title after playing in France for Lézignan, reckons that while they are second-bottom, the Broncos can push up the standings.

“We have shown how good we can be at times, and we now have to produce that level more often,” he said ahead of Sunday’s visit to Doncaster, when new recruit, Australian centre or second rower Ethan Natoli from French side Pia, could feature.

“It was hard having to sit and watch while the boys were doing it tough out there, but I’m back now and ready to work really hard for the team,” added O’Beirne.

“I want to show it was worth the club getting me all the way over here from Australia.”

It’s a second Broncos spell for Italy international Natoli, 30.