London Broncos forced to move another match away from home ground

LONDON BRONCOS have taken a third match of the season away from the Cherry Red Records Stadium at Wimbledon in the south-west of the capital.

Sunday’s Championship clash with Sheffield will be staged at Rosslyn Park Rugby Union Club’s Priory Lane base near Putney, two-and-a-half miles away, with a 3.00 kick-off.

The move has been made due to uncertainty over stadium availability, with AFC Wimbledon involved in the English Football League’s League Two promotion race and at the time by which the decision had to be made, uncertain of the arrangements for any play-off fixtures.

The Broncos train at Rosslyn Park, and played their first match of this season, the 17-10 defeat by Goole in round two of the Challenge Cup in February, there.

The following month, the 1895 Cup first-round tie against Dewsbury, which Mike Eccles’ side won 26-16, was taken to the New River Stadium in Haringey, North London, which staged London Skolars games in League One.

“Rosslyn Park has been chosen to host this (Sheffield) fixture due to its familiarity to supporters and players, therefore retaining home advantage,” explained the Broncos.

The club played at Rosslyn Park in 2021, before moving to Wimbledon the following season.

The 9,200-capacity venue had been opened in 2020, with the Broncos earlier this year activating a break clause in their contract with the aim of switching to a rolling annual agreement.

According to coach Eccles, who along with chief executive Jason Loubser has been running the club since long-time backer David Hughes withdrew after last year’s loss of Super League status under club grading, the move was to provide flexibility for the prospective new owners.

AFC Wimbledon managing director James Woodroof said: “London Broncos are a key commercial partner of ours. It does represent a significant revenue line for this football club. We’ve got a good working relationship with them and long may that continue.

“We will, subject to negotiations, switch to a year-by-year contract, rather than being tied in for a huge period of time, which was the original deal.”