Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur gives latest on Matt Frawley future after Super League links

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur insists that Matt Frawley is not being “squeezed out” of the club following speculation that the halfback could move on mid-season.

Frawley has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Giants, who have problems in the halves with the likes of Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune sidelined.

And the Australian halfback has been forced out of the Leeds side by Jack Sinfield and Jake Connor, with the pair set to start against St Helens at the Magic Weekend.

But Arthur praised Frawley for his attitude.

“It’s tough but he is professional. He’s a good person and that makes it easier,” Arthur said.

“He understands it and is disappointed but if he gets another chance he has got to make the most of it.

“Whether he moves on mid-season it’s up to him. He’s not been forced out the door.

“I pick the team based on what works best and who is in the best form. If something comes up for Matt then that’s up to him but there’s no talk about squeezing him out.”