London Broncos put 15 tries on Swinton Lions

SWINTON LIONS 6 LONDON BRONCOS 84

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

SWINTON scored first – but then London ran in 15 tries to claim a huge victory.

Scrum-half James Meadows scored 28 of his side’s points with a dozen conversions and a touchdown.

Swinton took the lead when great play down the left side ended with Tom Ratchford finishing off the move and Reece Briers converting.

The Broncos then started to come strong, but the home defence was holding out well – at least until Meadows found a gap to score by the posts on 13 minutes, and add the conversion.

Liam Tindall then finished off a move wide out midway through the half.

Swinton’s Aaron Willis was held up on 27 minutes, and this seemed to spark the Broncos, who cut loose with three tries in six minutes.

Morea Morea grabbed a brace and Finley Glare darted from halfback to score between the posts, with Meadows improving all three for 28-8.

With less than a minute to go to the break, the Broncos were awarded a penalty and from this some rapid passing led to Luke Smith scoring on the right.

The visitors knocked on at the restart, but Swinton then lost the ball in the next tackle to put the Broncos on the attack, and Tindall added his second after brushing through some tackles, with Meadows converting off a touchline.

Morea added his third on 44 minutes, again improved, before Swinton had another good chance from the restart but again lost the ball.

Neil Tchamambe finished off a nice move on 48 minutes, when Meadows again goaled, so bringing up the 50.

Again Swinton produced good line pressure, Cameron Bate being grounded just short, but from the next set, the Broncos went downfield and Brandon Webster-Mansfield went in from close range.

Webster-Mansfield scored another after 63 minutes when he broke free to pounce by the posts and leave Meadows with a simple conversion.

The capital side cut loose in the final 15 minutes with Morea scoring his fourth and Epel Kapinias, Marcus Stock and Glare also going over. Meadows was on the mark from the tee for all of those.

Just before the last play of the match, Kapinias and George Roby were sent to the sin bin for fighting.

GAMESTAR: London fullback Morea Morea claimed four well-taken tries and had his hands in others.

GAMEBREAKER: The visitors’ attack was too skilful and strong for Swinton.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

24 Ethan Fitzgerald

20 Adam Jones

29 Hamza Butt

2 Connor Parkinson

21 Tom Ratchford

6 Reece Briers

18 Bobby Shingler

9 George Roby

22 Jordan Brown

12 Aaron Willis

31 Finlay Irwin

11 Gav Rodden

Subs (all used)

4 Aaron Lynch

17 Trent Kelly-Duffy

26 Charlie McCurrie

32 Cameron Bate

Tries: Ratchford (1)

Goals: Briers 1/1

Sin bin: Roby (79) – fighting

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

26 Neil Tchamambe

2 Elliot Wallis

20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield

5 Liam Tindall

23 Gairo Voro

7 James Meadows

10 Emarly Bitungane

9 Sam Davis

16 Epel Kapinias

12 Jack Croft

11 Luke Smith

17 Marcus Stock

Subs (all used)

14 Finley Glare

6 Connor O’Beirne

19 Ben Hursey-Hord

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

Tries: Meadows (13), Tindall (22, 42), Morea (29, 35, 44, 65), Glare (32, 79), Smith (39), Tchamambe (48), Webster-Mansfield (57, 63), Kapinias (68), Stock (76)

Goals: Meadows 12/15

Sin bin: Kapinias (79) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 6-16, 6-22, 6-28, 6-32; 6-38, 6-44, 6-50, 6-54, 6-60, 6-66, 6-72, 6-78, 6-84

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Charlie McCurrie; Broncos: Morea Morea

Penalty count: 7-10

Half-time: 6-32

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 662