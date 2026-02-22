Bureta Faraimo scores five tries on Hunslet debut at Rochdale Hornets

ROCHDALE HORNETS 6 HUNSLET 42

CHARLIE BOYER, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

BURETA FARAIMO’s five tries were the standout moments as Hunslet picked up their first win of the Championship campaign with a dominant performance against Rochdale.

And they wasted no time, opening the scoring after less than five minutes thanks to the experienced Faraimo, who powered his way over in the corner for a try converted by Billy Jowitt, who would add goals to five of his side’s eight tries.

Rochdale had their first real opportunity just after the quarter-hour mark, forcing Hunslet to defend on their goal-line before a knock-on gifted possession back to the Parksiders.

Faraimo grabbed his second of the game on the midway point, with an almost identical finish to his first before another impressive kick from Jowitt extended their advantage.

It was all one-way traffic from here and Faraimo took full advantage of a set restart on the Rochdale goal-line to complete his hat-trick, with Hunslet in full control of the contest against their shellshocked hosts.

Ten minutes before the break Hunslet were in again, and this time not through Faraimo. Instead it was Eddie Battye who was enjoying the freedom of the Crown Oil Arena to finish a quick break to add four more to the scoreboard.

Normal service was resumed for Faraimo five minutes before half time, scoring his fourth try with a simple finish in the corner.

Hornets had their best opportunity of the half just before the hooter when Ethan Wood exploited a gap in the Hunslet defence but couldn’t keep hold of the ball.

They did however get two repeat sets following a penalty and a goal-line drop-out but couldn’t make either of them pay as the visitors went in to the interval with a commanding 26-point lead.

And it took just seven minutes after the restart for Faraimo to score again, with former Hornet Myles Harrop providing the assist for the winger to go on a tenacious run before stumbling over the line.

Fifteen minutes from time, Jowitt added his name to the try scorers list with a weaving run around the Hornets defence to all but seal the deal before the fullback converted his own score from in front of the posts.

But there was something for the home supporters to cheer nine minutes from time as TJ Boyd spun his way to the line to score before Jamie Dallimore’s conversion went in off the post.

There was a late injury concern for the home side as Dan Nixon was taken from the field in a stretcher following a tough hit as Hornets’ day went from bad to worse.

Isaac Misky added his name to the Hunslet scorers two minutes from time with Jowitt again adding the conversion to cap off a comprehensive display, with Kyle Trout’s side becoming the first team to take points off Rochdale in 2026.

GAMESTAR: Doncaster loanee Bureta Faraimo’s Hunslet debut was a perfect one as the ex-Parramatta and Hull FC star picked up five tries to fire his side to their first league win of 2026.

GAMEBREAKER: Hunslet’s first try set the tone for what was to come as the Parksiders produced a thoroughly dominant display.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

25 Jack Hansen

2 Dan Nixon

3 Tom Ashton

4 Junior Sa’u

22 TJ Boyd

6 Jamie Dallimore

20 Joe Hickey

8 Jaden Dayes

9 Ross Whitmore

17 Dylan Kelly-Duffy

12 Ethan Wood

28 Kieran Taylor

13 Jordan Syme

Subs (all used)

10 Lewis Hatton

19 Luke Waterworth

23 Marcus Green

24 Ben Metcalfe

Tries: Boyd (71)

Goals: Dallimore 1/1

HUNSLET

1 Billy Jowitt

5 Mo Agoro

4 Charlie Graham

3 Myles Harrop

– Bureta Faraimo

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Dan Abram

8 Harvey Hallas

35 Isaac Misky

10 Keelan Foster

11 Harrison Gilmore

15 Emmerson Whittel

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

19 Mason Corbett

16 Elijah Simpson

25 Alfie Leake

14 Cam Berry

Tries: Faraimo (4, 20, 25, 35, 47), Battye (29), Jowitt (65), Misky (78)

Goals: Jowitt 5/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-22, 0-26; 0-30, 0-36, 6-36, 6-42

Rugby Leaguer and League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Tom Ashton; Hunslet: Bureta Faraimo

Penalty count: 11-10

Half-time: 0-26

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 687