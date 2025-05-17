London Broncos re-sign Super League player

LONDON BRONCOS have signed Italy international back-rower or centre Ethan Natoli for a second spell at the club.

Natoli played 44 times for London across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, helping them to promotion from the Championship in his first campaign.

He left the club last autumn following relegation back out of Super League, joining French Super XIII outfit Pia.

But the 30-year-old has now linked up with Mike Eccles’ side again on a deal until the end of the second-tier season.

London have won only two of their first nine matches back in the Championship and sit second-from-bottom in the table.