Sheffield Eagles shelve plans to hand Mark Aston director of rugby role

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have shelved plans to hand Mark Aston an eventual director of rugby role.

But the club stalwart and former player and coach will continue in his current commercial position.

The 57-year-old started that job in December, having been handed a suspension by the game’s governing body from any coaching involvement in Rugby League until the end of April 2026.

That was after being found guilty of breaching the rules around a player returning after a head injury.

Sheffield appointed Craig Lingard as coach and said Aston would become director of rugby on either a successful appeal of his ban or when the sanction ends.

However after a review following a testing start to the season, with Lingard’s side tenth in the Championship, the Eagles have given the former Keighley, Batley and Castleford boss and his staff their full backing – and announced the plan to make Aston director of rugby had been abandoned due to financial considerations.

“As part of the review, the board considered the financial position of the club, and it was decided a director of rugby role is no longer affordable or required for a club of our size in addition to a full-time coach,” explained the Eagles.

“Mark Aston has been informed of this and is currently working with the board to develop and expand the commercial operations of the club to increase and diversify revenue in the role to which he was appointed in December 2024.

“The board recognise the amount of upheaval and change the club have been through in the past year, and would like to publicly thank Craig Lingard and his team for their efforts and dedication during this period of change.

“While the club have ambitions to compete at the top end of the Championship, and there have been some disappointing results, the board do not underestimate the efforts which the coaching staff have been putting in to refocus the squad and to get the results everyone at the club deserves.

“The board are confident Lingard and his team have the necessary skills, contacts and support within the club structure to develop and recruit future talent and shape the men’s team to be successful.”