LONDON BRONCOS have released a statement following speculation that they will be rebranded to ‘Hounds’.

The Championship side insist that no decision has been made in regard to any name change.

Owner Gary Hetherington has stated that London are considering a rebrand as he seeks to put together a new group to lead the club.

A Broncos statement said: “‘The Hounds’ is a name that has been recommended and registered although we reiterate that no decision has been made.”