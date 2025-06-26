Leeds Rhinos confirm lengthy lay-off for Morgan Gannon

LEEDS RHINOS will be without Morgan Gannon until August with an ankle injury.

The in-form back-rower suffered a syndesmosis in Leeds’ defeat at St Helens last Friday.

Coach Brad Arthur expects Gannon to be sidelined until the round-21 trip to Leigh Leopards, who the Rhinos also host this Friday.

“It doesn’t need an op, we can rehab it and he’ll be right in six or seven weeks,” said Arthur, who confirmed Cooper Jenkins will replace Gannon in their side at Headingley.

Gannon has enjoyed a strong return to the Leeds team this year after being stood down for the entirety of the 2024 campaign when he suffered head injuries in successive pre-season games, following concussion issues the previous year as well.

His performances captured attention on the other side of the world and he rejected a new Leeds deal to sign a three-year contract with New Zealand Warriors from next season.

Arthur has backed Gannon to have a big impact in the Super League run-in, with Leeds on course for a play-off return.

“It presents an opportunity for other guys and we always focus on that,” added Arthur.

“Injuries hurt the team but they’re more disappointing for the individual.

“He’d been playing good footy and he had a strong eleven or twelve games in a row, but he’ll be the fresh one on the scene at the back end of the year.”