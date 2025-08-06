London Broncos set for new ownership group as Gary Hetherington reveals exciting news

LONDON BRONCOS are set to make major announcements in the coming weeks over a new ownership group, director Gary Hetherington has revealed.

Hetherington will step down as Leeds Rhinos chief executive at the end of the 2025 season following over two decades in charge.

Now he will step up the plans for the Broncos to try and once more reach Super League after being relegated after just one season back in 2024.

The 71-year-old intends to transfer a majority stake to a new group of shareholders who will underpin the plan to take the club forward and grow interest in both the club and rugby league throughout the South of England.

Now Hetherington has revealed that a new ownership group will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“Investment is the starting point. We need people who are committed and that can add value for the vision to help London thrive rather than survive,” Hetherington said on the League Express podcast.

“I wanted to share the ownership of London with other committed people and that’s a search that’s been going on for quite a while and that something is coming to fruition now.

“In the next several weeks and certainly within the next few months we will announce the new ownership group for London Broncos.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people from a lot of organisations that have an interest in having a vested interest in this project.

“What are are looking for is people who can invest and every penny of that investment will be used as working capital to improve things that need improving.

“But we need organisations and individuals who can come and add value in the longer-term as well. So we’re not quite looking for sleeping partners for example.

“We are looking for investors, take a shareholding and then add some ongoing value as a sponsor or by knowing other potential sponsors or having certain expertise in a certain sector like marketing.

“The vision is to create a successful Super League team out of London Broncos. In time we want it to be full of players from the south that have been nurtured from a young age and who become professional players.”