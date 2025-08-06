Matt Peet on Jai Field return and why Wigan Warriors dipped in form

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed Jai Field will return against Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Field missed the win over Catalans Dragons due to a failed head-injury assessment, but he will be back in contention for the crunch clash.

“It’s a boost for us to have Jai back but I really do feel it’s about a collective performance moving forward,” Peet said.

“Individuals will have their moments when it happens but we’ve got to find a more consistent level of team performance.”

Peet refused to comment on Super League clubs’ decision last week to expand the competition to 14 teams for 2026 and said he is more concerned about the challenge of Warrington.

“Without meaning to sound aloof, my focus isn’t on that. I’ve seen the headlines, I understand what’s happening but I haven’t clicked on too many of them,” Peet said.

“My focus is on my team. I thought Warrington were excellent and gave Leigh a torrid time for a long period.

“It was a performance that Warrington will take great pride in and they will have seen some things they want to build on and replicate.

“Paul Vaughan is as good a front-rower as anyone in the competition and Ryan Matterson added something different.”

With that in mind, Peet believes that the competitive nature of Super League has resulted in every side having a dip in form.

“I think every team will be aspiring to be at their optimum every week with consistency in energy levels but the fact is we are in a salary cap sport,” he said.

“When one team is a little bit off and the other might be having a good day, you can get turned over. And that’s why energy and commitment to a plan are so important.

“If you miss the start of the game, any team has the talent to grow into the game. I think we should celebrate the fact that it’s a more competitive Super League. It would be a lot easier for me if it wasn’t but that’s what we aspire to have.

“Dips in form prove that we are all very beatable and that every team can challenge one another.”