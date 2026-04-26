London Broncos survive major scare at Doncaster

DONCASTER 16 LONDON BRONCOS 30
STEVE HOSSACK, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday
BOTH sides faced their toughest test of their respective 2026 league campaigns in this eagerly-anticipated top-four clash which lived up to all expectations with the result being in the balance until the last five minutes, when London turned the screw.
Broncos travelled north having swept all before them in the capital but had not faced any leading side on the road prior to crossing swords with an in-form Doncaster, who boasted an impressive home record.
With the two teams having the best defensive records in the league this season, it wasn’t expected to be a particularly high-scoring game and that is the way the first half panned out with few scoring chances.
London didn’t help their cause with indiscipline in the first half and they also suffered an early blow when secondrower Jack Croft limped off with an ankle injury.
Doncaster opened the scoring on ten minutes when they moved the ball along the line at pace, creating space for winger Edene Gebbie to touch down wide out, with a superb conversion by halfback Connor Robinson.
London suffered a double blow on 16 minutes when loose-forward Siliva Havili was sinbinned for disputing a Doncaster penalty which Robinson duly converted to make it 8-0.
The hosts, who had mixed their tactics well, had enjoyed the better of the first quarter and increased their lead when Robinson made them pay when again hitting the target for a penalty-goal on 22 minutes to earn his side a 10-0 lead.
The visitors, who had yet to seriously challenge the Doncaster line, suffered another blow when centre Alex Max limped off.
But they opened their account on 27 minutes when Dean Hawkins, who also added the extras, dived over from close range from Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s offload.
Doncaster, who continued to play a more expansive game than their opponents, suffered a blow on 36 minutes when strong-running centre Reece Lyne limed off with a hamstring injury – Watson Boas adding to the Papua New Guinea internationals on view when replacing him and producing an outstanding display.
London finished the first half strongly with Emarly Bitungane being held up over the line in stoppage time following a spell of pressure.
Doncaster started the second period strongly and Gebbie touched down from a kick to claim a second try, goaled by Robinson to give his side a 16-6 lead which they could have increased.
As the game entered the final quarter London started to move the ball about more but they continued to come up against a resolute defence, with Gebbie producing a try-saving tackle on 66 minutes.
However Campbell-Gillard threw his side a lifeline two minutes later when he powered his way over from close range under the posts and with Hawkins adding the extras, just four points separated the two sides.
Doncaster’s failure to deal with a high kick by Hawkins in their own 20 presented London fullback Morea Morea with a gift try on 73 minutes, and Hawkins converted for 18-16 lead prior to touching down from Neil Tchamambe’s palmed pass from his kick and again goaling.
The Luke Smith wrapped up a flattering victory, with Hawkins again adding the two.
GAMESTAR: London halfback Dean Hawkins scored two tries and had a hand in another.
GAMEBREAKER: The Broncos’ fourth try which helped opened up an eight-point lead.
MATCHFACTS
DONCASTER
1 Tom Holmes
26 Mitieli Vulikijapani
4 Reece Lyne
23 James Glover
18 Edene Gebbie
6 Cory Aston
7 Connor Robinson
8 Titus Gwaze
19 Connor Jones
10 Suaia Matagi
14 Jacob Jones
22 Luis Johnson
17 Muizz Mustapha
Subs (all used)
13 Loui McConnell
16 Pauli Pauli
21 Tyla Hepi
24 Watson Boas
Tries: Gebbie (10, 45)
Goals: Robinson 4/4
BRONCOS
1 Morea Morea
26 Neil Tchamambe
4 Alex Max
3 Robert Mathias
4 Alex Max
2 Elliot Wallis
23 Gairo Voro
7 Dean Hawkins
8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard
18 James Meadows
16 Epel Kapinias
11 Luke Smith
12 Jack Croft
13 Siliva Havili
Subs (all used)
6 Connor O’Beirne
10 Emarly Bitungane
15 Sadiq Adebiyi
24 Lewis Bienek
Tries: Hawkins (27, 76), Campbell-Gillard (68), Morea (73), Smith (78)
Goals: Hawkins 5/5
Sin bin: Havili (16) – dissent
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 10-0, 10-6; 16-6, 16-12, 16-18, 16-24, 16-30
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Doncaster: Edene Gebbie; Broncos: Dean Hawkins
Penalty count: 6-2
Half-time: 10-6
Referee: Liam Rush
Attendance: 1,546