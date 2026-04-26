London Broncos survive major scare at Doncaster

DONCASTER 16 LONDON BRONCOS 30

STEVE HOSSACK, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

BOTH sides faced their toughest test of their respective 2026 league campaigns in this eagerly-anticipated top-four clash which lived up to all expectations with the result being in the balance until the last five minutes, when London turned the screw.

Broncos travelled north having swept all before them in the capital but had not faced any leading side on the road prior to crossing swords with an in-form Doncaster, who boasted an impressive home record.

With the two teams having the best defensive records in the league this season, it wasn’t expected to be a particularly high-scoring game and that is the way the first half panned out with few scoring chances.

London didn’t help their cause with indiscipline in the first half and they also suffered an early blow when secondrower Jack Croft limped off with an ankle injury.

Doncaster opened the scoring on ten minutes when they moved the ball along the line at pace, creating space for winger Edene Gebbie to touch down wide out, with a superb conversion by halfback Connor Robinson.

London suffered a double blow on 16 minutes when loose-forward Siliva Havili was sinbinned for disputing a Doncaster penalty which Robinson duly converted to make it 8-0.

The hosts, who had mixed their tactics well, had enjoyed the better of the first quarter and increased their lead when Robinson made them pay when again hitting the target for a penalty-goal on 22 minutes to earn his side a 10-0 lead.

The visitors, who had yet to seriously challenge the Doncaster line, suffered another blow when centre Alex Max limped off.

But they opened their account on 27 minutes when Dean Hawkins, who also added the extras, dived over from close range from Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s offload.

Doncaster, who continued to play a more expansive game than their opponents, suffered a blow on 36 minutes when strong-running centre Reece Lyne limed off with a hamstring injury – Watson Boas adding to the Papua New Guinea internationals on view when replacing him and producing an outstanding display.

London finished the first half strongly with Emarly Bitungane being held up over the line in stoppage time following a spell of pressure.

Doncaster started the second period strongly and Gebbie touched down from a kick to claim a second try, goaled by Robinson to give his side a 16-6 lead which they could have increased.

As the game entered the final quarter London started to move the ball about more but they continued to come up against a resolute defence, with Gebbie producing a try-saving tackle on 66 minutes.

However Campbell-Gillard threw his side a lifeline two minutes later when he powered his way over from close range under the posts and with Hawkins adding the extras, just four points separated the two sides.

Doncaster’s failure to deal with a high kick by Hawkins in their own 20 presented London fullback Morea Morea with a gift try on 73 minutes, and Hawkins converted for 18-16 lead prior to touching down from Neil Tchamambe’s palmed pass from his kick and again goaling.

The Luke Smith wrapped up a flattering victory, with Hawkins again adding the two.

GAMESTAR: London halfback Dean Hawkins scored two tries and had a hand in another.

GAMEBREAKER: The Broncos’ fourth try which helped opened up an eight-point lead.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Tom Holmes

26 Mitieli Vulikijapani

4 Reece Lyne

23 James Glover

18 Edene Gebbie

6 Cory Aston

7 Connor Robinson

8 Titus Gwaze

19 Connor Jones

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

22 Luis Johnson

17 Muizz Mustapha

Subs (all used)

13 Loui McConnell

16 Pauli Pauli

21 Tyla Hepi

24 Watson Boas

Tries: Gebbie (10, 45)

Goals: Robinson 4/4

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

26 Neil Tchamambe

4 Alex Max

3 Robert Mathias

4 Alex Max

2 Elliot Wallis

23 Gairo Voro

7 Dean Hawkins

8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard

18 James Meadows

16 Epel Kapinias

11 Luke Smith

12 Jack Croft

13 Siliva Havili

Subs (all used)

6 Connor O’Beirne

10 Emarly Bitungane

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

24 Lewis Bienek

Tries: Hawkins (27, 76), Campbell-Gillard (68), Morea (73), Smith (78)

Goals: Hawkins 5/5

Sin bin: Havili (16) – dissent

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 10-0, 10-6; 16-6, 16-12, 16-18, 16-24, 16-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Edene Gebbie; Broncos: Dean Hawkins

Penalty count: 6-2

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 1,546