Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final ties confirmed

DETAILS have now been confirmed for the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Holders Wigan Warriors will face York Valkyrie at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, May 9 (11:30am kick-off), while previous Wembley attendees St Helens and Leeds play at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster the following day at 1pm.

Both games form part of a double header with the men’s semi-finals between St Helens and Wigan Warriors (Saturday – 2:30pm) and Warrington Wolves and Hull KR (Sunday – 4pm) also taking place.

Wigan hit a century of points against London Broncos, St Helens saw off Barrow Raiders and Leeds Rhinos beat Cardiff Demons in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

York completed the last-four line-up on Sunday by getting past Huddersfield Giants.