London Broncos too strong for Barrow Raiders in 1895 Cup

LONDON BRONCOS 36 BARROW RAIDERS 10

OLIVER WHITMORE, Richmond Athletic Ground, Sunday

LONDON had six different try-scorers as they produced a controlled performance to seal a seventh victory in eight matches this year.

And for loyal club servant Will Lovell, it was a 200th club appearance, the first coming in 2012.

Close-season signing Epel Kapinias got Jason Demetriou’s side up and running after just two minutes, after Emarly Bitungane battled through the middle and the ball was worked to the left. with Gairo Voro landing the first of six goals from as many attempts.

But the Broncos conceded on 14 minutes, when Tee Ritson notched after a lofted pass by Ryan Johnston to slow the home team’s early momentum. Brad Walker couldn’t kick the conversion however.

But by the turn, it was 18-4 after two further home tries.

A misplaced pass by Barrow inside their own half was pounced upon by Liam Tindall, who escaped his challenger and had daylight in front of him.

The on 30 minutes, after picking up the ball in his own half, Elliot Wallis sped away from numerous challenges and all the way to the Raiders’ line to complete a fine effort which had the home supporters out of their seats.

Barrow came close to a route back into the tie not long after the restart when Lovell dropped a lay-off, but the seasoned secondrow recovered well to pull off a well-timed tackle on Charlie Emslie, who would surely have scored otherwise.

As the game was pulled back for a penalty, much to the frustration of Jack Croft, who was streaming away after stealing the ball on the left, his London teammate Brandon Webster-Mansfield was released into the right channel for his side’s fourth try.

On 53 minutes, Marcus Stock charged between the posts after a neat play by Siliva Havili, before Lewis Bienek burrowed through for try number six for the hosts just after the hour.

Barrow were visibly tiring, with several players showing signs of frustration as they almost seemed reluctant to try a pass because of the risk of a counter-attack.

But late on Paul Crarey’s side pressed for a consolation, and got it when Ritson caught a lofted pass and finished off. This time Walker added the two.

GAMESTAR: Tonga international Siliva Havili’s vision linked up many of London’s moves, making him a real threat to Barrow.

GAMEBREAKER: Elliot Wallis’s first-half try which helped make it 18-4. The centre carved through the Raiders single-handedly.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

22 Alex Walker

5 Liam Tindall

20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield

2 Elliot Wallis

26 Neil Tchamambe

23 Gairo Voro

12 Jack Croft

10 Emarly Bitungane

9 Sam Davis

16 Epel Kapinias

11 Luke Smith

21 Will Lovell

13 Siliva Havili

Subs (all used)

19 Ben Hursey-Hord

24 Lewis Bienek

25 Jeremiah Simbiken

17 Marcus Stock

Tries: Kapinias (2), Tindall (24), Wallis (30), Webster-Mansfield (46), Stock (53), Bienek (62)

Goals: Voro 6/6

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

19 Seth Woodend

3 Curtis Teare

5 Luke Broadbent

25 Tee Ritson

17 Alex Bishop

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Joe Bullock

9 Josh Wood

13 Ryan King

12 Matty Costello

11 Ellis Robson

6 Brad Walker

Subs (all used)

14 Aiden Doolan

15 Charlie Emslie

16 Greg Richards

31 Stevie Watson

Tries: Ritson (14, 78)

Goals: B Walker 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 12-4, 18-4; 24-4, 30-4, 36-4, 36-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Siliva Havili; Raiders: Tee Ritson

Penalty count: 14-11

Half-time: 18-4

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte