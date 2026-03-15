Ball numbers revealed for Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

HOLDERS Hull KR will be ball number two in the Challenge Cup quarter-final draw to be made tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17).

It will take place around 10.30am and be broadcast live as part of BBC One’s Morning Live programme.

Rovers defeated Warrington Wolves, who will be ball number six, 8-6 at Wembley last year to lift the trophy for the second time and the first since 1980.

Willie Peters’ reigning Super League and world champions were 52-12 fourth-round winners at Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

Warrington, beaten finalists for the last two seasons, were 78-10 victors over Championship side Goole Vikings, who had been drawn at home but switched the tie.

Wigan Warriors, who have won the Challenge Cup a record 21 times, most recently in 2024, will be ball number seven.

Matt Peet’s men were 30-6 home winners over Bradford Bulls on Friday to maintain their 100 percent start to the season (four Super League matches and two in the Challenge Cup).

It’s an all-top-flight line-up for the last eight, including York Knights (ball number eight), the only one of them not to have won the competition.

Their sole final appearance was back in 1931, when they were beaten 2-8 by Halifax (now Panthers) at Wembley.

York last made the semi-finals in 1984, losing 14-8 to Wigan at Elland Road in Leeds.

Morning Live is presented by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones.

Cumbrian Skelton was part of Channel 4’s Super League presenting team as a pitchside reporter for two years while Welshman Jones has long had ties with Rugby League.

As a presenter for Blue Peter in 2006, he trained with St Helens and played a match for amateur side Blackbrook.

Ball numbers: 1 Catalans Dragons, 2 Hull KR, 3 Leigh Leopards, 4 St Helens, 5 Wakefield Trinity, 6 Warrington Wolves, 7 Wigan Warriors, 8 York Knights