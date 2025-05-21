London Broncos unveil plan for rebrand, new investors and academy relaunch

GARY HETHERINGTON has announced plans to rebrand London Broncos as part of a “new vision” for rugby league in the capital.

London’s academy will be reinstated while work continues to develop a new ownership group.

Long-serving Leeds Rhinos chief executive Hetherington has been involved with the Broncos since the beginning of this year.

That followed owner David Hughes’ decision to end his involvement in the club after 27 years, following last season’s relegation from Super League.

Hetherington has been courting potential investors in Australia and the launch today (Wednesday) of a five-year plan for the sport in London was held at the Australian High Commission.

The club say they are working with international sports advisory firm Freshwater Strategy to build “a world-class franchise under new ownership”.

“Rugby League is at a significant moment both nationally and globally, and London needs to be a part of that,” said Hetherington.

“Stephen Smith, Australia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and his team recognise the importance of rugby league in terms of our links to Australia and the wider South Pacific.

“In a year when we will see the return of the Rugby League Ashes for the first time since 2003, with the First Test at Wembley on October 25, this is the perfect time to consider how best to maximise that potential.

“There is so much to work with – and the Rugby League environment is receptive, with the NRL thriving in the southern hemisphere, and IMG’s strategic plan for Reimagining Rugby League in the UK and Europe gathering momentum.”

Freshwater director Jonathon Flegg said their partnership with London “is focused on growing sponsors and investment underpinned by NRL partnerships and an exciting and contemporary club rebrand.

“Our aspiration is to help catapult the club back into the Super League, with the strongest brand, membership, merchandise, venue, sponsorships, governance and on-field competitiveness.”

The Broncos have only spent two seasons in Super League since a stay of 19 consecutive years ended in 2014.

London are currently second-bottom in the Championship after struggling to recruit a competitive squad in light of relegation after one season back in the top flight.

Following their unexpected promotion in 2023, the club closed their academy – which has produced talents such as England stars Mike McMeeken and Kai Pearce-Paul – to divert finance elsewhere.

But Hetherington intends to see their youth structure restored and wants to see the sport thrive across London and the south-east.

Broncos coach Mike Eccles said: “There is an obvious requirement to strengthen the team for 2025 which is currently active and ongoing.

“However it is our ambition to ensure we build not only a competitive squad for the present, but also a squad that is built largely on homegrown talent for sustained and lasting success for the future.

“We remain committed to providing professional Rugby League opportunities for young players from London and the south of England.

“To do so we plan to work closely with the RFL to resurrect professional academy structures and begin to rebuild a system that taps into the game’s largest and most diverse talent pool.”

A rebrand would see London take the fifth different name of a 45-year history that began as Fulham, having also been previously known as London Crusaders and Harlequins.

One thing that is not expected to change is their home, with the club reiterating an intention to remain at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.