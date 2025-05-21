Women’s Nines festival to be held in Leeds

THIS year’s Women’s Nines festival will be held at West Park in Leeds on Sunday, July 5.

The tournament has been held annually since 2022, although the event will be staged over only one day for the first time with no separate qualifiers.

All eight Women’s Super League clubs will take part including holders Wigan Warriors, with other teams to be announced.

There will again be a group stage and knockout rounds in the 18-minute, seven-a-side code.

West Park, in the north-west of Leeds, is home to the rugby union club of the same name and has occasionally hosted Rhinos women’s games.

The first two finals were held at the Salford Community Stadium while last year’s event was at Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull.

Wigan became the third different winner of the competition by beating Leeds in a repeat of the 2023 decider, which the Rhinos won.

York were the inaugural champions in 2022, also beating Leeds in the final.

This year’s festival will feature a sports village for players and live music from Jamie Anne, Manchester City’s official DJ.

RFL development officer Mikayla Gillespie said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the Nines and this year, it’s better than ever.

“We’ve worked hard to create an experience that’s fun, inclusive, and exciting for players and fans alike. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.

“The Nines is about more than just sport, it’s a space where our women’s teams can showcase their talent, enjoy themselves, and connect with the community in a unique and meaningful way.”