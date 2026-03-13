London Broncos v Barrow Raiders 1895 Cup Preview & 21-man squads

LONDON BRONCOS will host Barrow Raiders at the Richmond Athletic Ground on Sunday afternoon (KO 3.00pm) in the Preliminary Round of this year’s 1895 Cup.

The Broncos have yet to be defeated this season in the Championship and for Sunday’s game they will be without several players who have performed strongly this year, with Morea Morea, Connor O’Beirne, Finlay Glare, Sadiq Adebiyi and Jamie Meadows all absent from the 21-man squad that was selected for their game at Halifax last weekend.

Winger Elliot Wallis is back in the squad, however, as it prop forward Lewis Bienek, while former Castleford forward Jeremiah Simbiken could be in line to make his Broncos debut. Coach Jason Demetriou (above) has also added 20-year-old former Keighley player Bobby Hartley to his squad, as well as Jake Ramsden, a close-season signing from Warrington who could also be in line for his debut.

The Raiders, who won at Dewsbury last time out, have selected a 20-man squad, with Shane Toal, Tom Walker and Jarrad Stack dropping out, making way for Greg Richards and Seth Woodend.

The winners of this tie will face Keighley Cougars at home in the first round on the weekend of 18/19 April.

SQUADS

Broncos: 2 Elliot Wallis, 5 Liam Tindall, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 12 Jack Croft, 13 Siliva Havili, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell, 22 Alex Walker, 23 Gairo Voro, 24 Lewis Bienek, 25 Jeremiah Simbiken, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson, 28 Bobby Hartley, 29 Jake Ramsden, Tommy Porter

Outs: 1 Morea Morea, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 14 Finlay Glare, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 18 Jamie Meadows,

Ins: 2 Elliot Wallis, 24 Lewis Bienek, 25 Jeremiah Simbiken, 28 Bobby Hartley, 29 Jake Ramsden,

Raiders: 1 Luke Cresswell, 4 Curtis Teare, 5 Luke Broadbent, 6 Brad Walker, 7 Ryan Johnston, 9 Josh Wood, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Ellis Robson, 12 Matthew Costello, 13 Ryan King, 14 Aiden Doolan, 15 Charlie Emslie, 16 Greg Richards, 17 Alex Bishop, 19 Seth Woodend, 20 Dan Knott, 21 Trent Ruddy, 25 Tee Ritson, 31 Stevie Watson, 32 Ellis Archer,

Outs: 3 Shane Toal, 8 Tom Walker, 30 Jarrad Stack,

Ins: 16 Greg Richards, 19 Seth Woodend,

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

STATS

Last ten meetings:

London Broncos 18, Barrow 10 (ChR20, 3/8/25)

Barrow 24, London Broncos 6 (ChR7, 18/4/25)

Barrow 6, London Broncos 26 (ChR21, 6/8/23)

London Broncos 30, Barrow 16 (ChR11, 13/5/23)

London Broncos 20, Barrow 30 (ChR27, 11/9/22)

Barrow 18, London Broncos 18 (ChR6, 20/3/22)

Barrow 6, London Broncos 72 (ChR23, 29/7/18)

London Broncos 56, Barrow 12 (ChR1, 4/2/18)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

Harlequins 82, Barrow 8 (CCR5, 20/5/06)

(at Twickenham Stoop)

London Broncos 30, Barrow 6 (SD, 11/12/94)

(at Barnet Copthall)

WILL LOVELL needs one appearance to reach 200 for London Broncos.

– First spell: 2012-2014, 33 appearances

– Debut: Catalans Dragons (MW, Manchester) (L42-18) (Substitute) (27 May, 2012)

– Second spell: 2018-2026, 166 appearances

– Second debut: Barrow Raiders (h) (Ch) (W56-12) (Centre) (4 February, 2018)