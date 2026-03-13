Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles 1895 Cup Preview & 21-man squads

THE PRELIMINARY ROUND of the 1895 Cup will bring together two teams that have enjoyed sharply contrasting fortunes in the Championship so far this season.

Hosts Swinton Lions have lost all five of their games so far and their coach Paul Wood (above) will be desperate for a change in their fortunes.

Last week they were beaten 36-4 at home by Newcastle Thundera and Wood makes five changes to his 21-man squad in response to that defeat.

Sheffield Eagles won at Rochdale Hornets to retain their unbeaten record from four games and their coach Craig Lingard has been less drastic in ringing the changes, with centre Kieran Gill and Marlon Billy returning to the squad, replacing Ryan Millar and Alex Foster.

The winners of this tie will play away at Rochdale Hornets in the first round of the competition on the weekend of 18/19 April.

SQUADS

Lions: 1 Louie Roberts, 2 Connor Parkinson, 4 Aaron Lynch, 8 Samy Kibula, 9 George Roby, 10 Ben Killan, 11 Gavin Rodden, 12 Aaron Willis, 15 Jamie Reddecliff, 17 Trent Kelly-Duffy, 20 Adam Jones, 21 Tom Ratchford, 22 Jordan Brown, 23 Deane Meadows, 24 Ethan Fitzgerald, 26 Charlie McCurrie, 27 Lucas Coan, 28 Jimmy Shields, 29 Hamza Butt, 31 Finlay Irwin, 36 Deacon Connolly,

Outs: 5 Harry Higham, 18 Bobby Shingler, 33 Alfie Sinclair, 35 Luca Walsh, 37 Jack Purtill,

Ins: 22 Jordan Brown, 23 Deane Meadows, 24 Ethan Fitzgerald, 28 Jimmy Shields, 29 Hamza Butt

Eagles: 1 Matty Marsh, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Josh Hodson, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Billy Walkley, 6 Kai Morgan, 7 Jordan Lilley, 9 Corey Johnson, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Connor Bower, 12 Joel Farrell, 13 Jack Bussey, 14 Reiss Butterworth, 15 George Griffin, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Harry Bowes, 18 Lennie Ellis, 19 Will Oakes, 20 Lewis Peachey, 22 Masi Matongo, 25 Marlon Billy

Outs: 21 Ryan Millar, 23 Alex Foster

Ins: 4 Kieran Gill, 25 Marlon Billy

Referee: Ryan Cox

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Sheffield 22, Swinton 34 (ChR15, 14/7/24)

Swinton 4, Sheffield 22 (ChR4, 14/4/24)

Swinton 12, Sheffield 14 (CCR5, 9/3/24)

Swinton 30, Sheffield 22 (ChR17, 2/7/23)

Sheffield 16, Swinton 6 (ChR9, 17/4/23)

Sheffield 28, Swinton 34 (ChR21, 12/9/21)

(at Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster)

Swinton 22, Sheffield 30 (ChR13, 11/7/21)

Swinton 48, Sheffield 16 (ChR27, 8/9/19)

Sheffield 64, Swinton 10 (ChR1, 3/2/19)

(at Olympic Legacy Park)

Swinton 18, Sheffield 26 (CSR2, 19/8/18)