London Broncos v Sheffield Eagles Match Preview & 21-man squads

LONCON BRONCOS return to action on Saturday at the Cherry Red Records Stadium after having had a bye round over the Easter period.

Still undefeated, they will face the challenge of Sheffield Eagles, who had a strong start to the season but on Good Friday received a severe setback when they were defeated at home 0-46 by Doncaster. They now lie in eighth place with five wins from seven games.

Broncos coach Jason Demetriou (pictured above) makes two changes to his 21-man squad that was selected for their last game, a 46-12 home victory against Batley Bulldogs. He brings back PNG international centre Robert Mathias for his first game since early February after recovering from injury and he also has included longtime Broncos forward Will Lovell, who will play his 202nd game for the club if selected, equalling Steele Retchless’ record that was created between 1998 and 2004.

Eagles coach Craig Lingard makes three changes, with Jordan Lilley, Joel Farrell and Will Oakes all dropping out of the squad, while Lewis Peachey returns after injury, Jayden Billy is also selected and Castleford loanee Jimmy Beckett is also added to the squad.

SQUADS

Broncos: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliot Wallis, 3 Robert Mathias, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 13 Siliva Havili, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jamie Meadows, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell, 22 Alex Walker, 23 Gairo Voro, 24 Lewis Bienek, 26 Neil Tchamambe,

Outs: 12 Jack Croft, 25 Jeremiah Simbiken,

Ins: 3 Robert Mathias, 21 Will Lovell,

Eagles: 2 Joe Brown, 3 Josh Hodson, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Billy Walkley, 6 Kai Morgan, 9 Corey Johnson, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Connor Bower, 13 Jack Bussey, 14 Reiss Butterworth, 15 George Griffin, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Harry Bowes, 18 Lennie Ellis, 20 Lewis Peachey, 21 Ryan Millar, 22 Masi Matongo, 23 Alex Foster, 24 Marcus Green, 25 Jayden Billy, Jimmy Beckett

Outs: 7 Jordan Lilley, 12 Joel Farrell, 19 Will Oakes,

Ins: 20 Lewis Peachey, 25 Jayden Billy, Jimmy Beckett

Referee: Denton Arnold

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Sheffield 6, London Broncos 48 (ChR18, 20/7/25)

London Broncos 20, Sheffield 22 (ChR10, 11/5/25)

(at The Rock, Roehampton)

Sheffield 0, London Broncos 42 (Ch-E, 1/10/23)

Sheffield 18, London Broncos 26 (ChR24, 3/9/23)

London Broncos 20, Sheffield 21 (ChR4, 26/2/23)

London Broncos 12, Sheffield 38 (ChR21, 30/7/22)

(at Headingley, Leeds)

London Broncos 36, Sheffield 28 (ChR17, 3/7/22)

(at Kuflink Stadium, Ebsfleet)

Sheffield 30, London Broncos 10 (ChR8, 16/4/22)

(at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster)

London Broncos 42, Sheffield 12 (ChR19, 29/8/21)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

Sheffield 20, London Broncos 20 (ChR4, 1/5/21)

(at Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster)

WILL LOVELL needs one appearance to draw level with STEELE RETCHLESS as London Broncos’ all-time leader.

Lovell has played 201 games in two spells for the club (2012-2014 & 2018-2026), with Retchless making 202 appearances between 1998 and 2004.

JACK BUSSEY needs one appearance to reach 250 for his career.

– 27 for Sheffield Eagles (2025-2026)

– 158 for Featherstone Rovers (2012-2015, 2019-2024)

​- 36 for Toronto Wolfpack (2017-2018)

​- 28 for London Broncos (2016)