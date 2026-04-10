Girls’ rugby league growing in south Wales and west of England

HOPES are high that a Girls’ Rugby League competition in south Wales and, perhaps, the west of England can be formed this year.

Activists in the region were given a boost by the recent success of an open session, hosted by South Wales Jets at Ystrad Mynach for Under 13 and Under 12 girls.

Some 30 youngsters showed up for the event which, it is envisaged, could be emulated by other clubs in the wider area.

South Wales coach Robert Coles said: “The Jets are rapidly becoming a driving force in the growth of the Girls’ Rugby League pathway, setting new standards for opportunity and ambition across the region.

“After launching with a single age group, we’re now expanding to four – Under 12, Under 13, Under 14 and Under 15, reflecting the incredible appetite and talent emerging in our community.

“Our Under 14s and Under 15s have already shown their quality with a stand-out win over Haydock Warriors, while our Under 15s made history last summer by defeating Oulton Raidettes in the curtain-raiser to the Wales v England women’s international.

“With this momentum behind us, the Jets are proudly leading the way in building a vibrant, competitive future for Girls’ Rugby League in South Wales.”

Chairman Liam Price added: “Our girls taster session was an incredible success. The energy, the effort the smiles and, most importantly, the talent on show was unreal.

“It’s clear that Girls’ Rugby League is growing fast, and we are right at the heart of it. This is only the beginning.”

Anyone interested in becoming involved with South Wales Jets at any level, age or gender should email liam@jetsrugby.wales.