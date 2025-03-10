London Broncos welcome break after ‘fantastic start’ to season

LONDON BRONCOS are happy to have an extended break after a better-than-expected start to the season.

Fresh from relegation and with a skeleton squad amid uncertainty over the club’s future, their prospects for the year looked grim when they were eliminated from the Challenge Cup by Goole.

But London have since put in impressive league performances against Bradford and Featherstone (losing the first but winning the second) and beaten Dewsbury to reach the 1895 Cup quarter-finals.

Following a bye weekend, there is now a three-week gap in their schedule before a trip to Oldham on Sunday, March 23.

Coach Mike Eccles said: “I’m absolutely delighted. We’ve had a fantastic start, from where we were.

“We were competitive against Bradford and winning at half-time before falling away. It was a fantastic result against Featherstone and we got a result (against Dewsbury) as well. After those three games I’m really happy with where we are.

“We do need this time off. This has taken a bit out of us. We’ve really gone after those three games and gone hard energy-wise and emotionally. It’s a welcome period off.”