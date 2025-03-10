Jonny Gorley’s role in starting testimonial man Stevie Scholey’s Workington Town career

WORKINGTON TOWN captain Stevie Scholey is fully deserving of his testimonial year according to his coach, and the man who started it all off, Jonty Gorley.

The 29-year-old former Maryport prop has been recognised following ten years with the Cumbrian club and celebrations began with a launch night at the end of February.

“It’s not often you get lads granted a testimonial for loyalty like Stevie has so it is a great achievement and a great way to commend him for his services to the club,” said Gorley.

“When I was at Workington last time as an assistant coach, I also coached at Maryport, so I knew of Stevie, and he asked me if he could come and train with Workington to get himself a bit fitter because he was hoping to be selected on the BARLA tour that year.

“Phil Veivers was the coach at the time, and I asked if Stevie was okay to come down and he said yes, so that was the start of things.

“Stevie didn’t end up being picked for BARLA, so we gave him a chance in a couple of our pre-season games. He was signed before the second one and he’s never looked back.

“Even when I was away from the club, I was also watching how he was doing. I know Stevie away from the game as well – he’s married to my wife’s cousin, so I have always followed his career, so it is nice that I’m now coaching him as he’s enjoying his testimonial.

“He really has thrived at the club. He’s a real leader, he’s not the biggest in stature, but he’s a full-on player and goes all out in games.

“He’s tough and that is why he has done so well. He doesn’t say too much, instead he leads by example and that’s exactly what you want from your captain.

“He was hampered with a hamstring problem for a lot of last year, but he’s done most of pre-season so hopefully that’s behind him now and he can have a great year.”

Many other events are planned to mark Scholey’s career so far. Email sstestimonial2025@hotmail.com or search for Stevie Scholey Testimonial on Facebook, X and Instagram for more details.