London Roosters and Halifax Panthers reach Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

LONDON ROOSTERS are through to their first Wheelchair Challenge Cup final after coming from 22 points down to stun LEEDS RHINOS.

Four unanswered tries in the last half hour saw them to victory at the Barking Sporthouse in Essex, the winner coming just three minutes from time via a break from Jack Linden.

Leeds burst into a twelve-point lead through Nathan Mulhall and Ewan Clibbens tries before Joe Coyd registered the only six points of London’s opening 40.

Nathan Collins scored twice in quick succession on the stroke of half-time, then again on the resumption, and his four conversions from five seemingly made them comfortable at 6-28.

But the Roosters came to life in the closing stages as Matt Wass and Linden each scored doubles (one try converted by Coyd and three by Jason Owen) to complete a dramatic fightback.

It’s a first major final for the club since its formation in 2022 – and they will face HALIFAX PANTHERS for the title.

Halifax, who last won the Challenge Cup in 2018, made light work of Super League newcomers SHEFFIELD EAGLES in an 18-100 success at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The decider will be played at Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 14 (kick-off 2pm).