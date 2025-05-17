Hull KR eventually power past Huddersfield Giants

HULL KR 34 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0
ARINDAM REJ, Sewell Group Craven Park, Saturday
HULL KR produced a blitz of three tries in six minutes, midway through the second half, to open up a previously tight and scrappy contest and retain their place at the top of Super League.
With the score having been only 4-0 after 59 minutes, moments of class from Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May produced game-changing tries.
Kelepi Tanginoa then added another as the Robins went on to win handsomely in an impressive final quarter despite being well below their best beforehand.
Joe Burgess, meanwhile, scored the first try and a classy final one to collect a double for himself.
Huddersfield were gutsy for long periods before then, with a lot of defence to do, albeit with a lot of errors included, but ran out of steam ultimately. And their lack of attacking threat did not help them.
Hull KR had a big week in the lead-up to this game, having booked their place in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley and a spot in Las Vegas.
After the efforts of their semi-final win, perhaps it was understandable that there was something resembling a hangover in this game – but they still had the quality to get the job done in the latter stages.
Rovers regulars Sauaso Sue and Peta Hiku were rested, with previously cup-tied Arthur Mourgue and Noah Booth returning.
George King, finally fit for a Giants debut against his former club, and Harry Rushton were in the squad for the visitors, with injury-troubled Tom Burgess not in the 17.
The Robins applied early pressure, as the Giants were made to do some defensive work. And the breakthrough eventually came when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves sent out a useful offload and the ball was shifted left – including a smart ball from May – for Burgess to finish.
Huddersfield were causing problems for themselves with errors and they had an escape when Lewis touched down but was denied by a video referee call of obstruction.
Waerea-Hargreaves was in trouble in the 25th minute though when he struck Matty English and – after a long look at replays – was sin-binned for his alleged high tackle.
Jacob Gagai almost swiftly took advantage, but was denied by determined cover defence.
The home side needed to go up a gear in the early stages of the second half but produced uncharacteristic errors including dropped ball.
But Lewis wriggled his way over beyond the attentions of four players in Huddersfield’s defence to make the breakthrough.
With that moment of relief behind them, it was May’s turn to show his own class as he added another quick-fire try by out-foxing the Giants defence.
Tanginoa had made a big difference to the change in feel of the game, and he was rewarded as he had an easy finish – following an earlier piercing run from Jez Litten.
And there was more good work by Litten in the build-up as Jack Brown later went over from close to the line for a rare try.
Burgess then sealed his brace by bursting over and dummying for the final try.
GAMESTAR: Kelepi Tanginoa produced a hard-hitting display that helped change the momentum of a previously nervy and scrappy game.
GAMEBREAKER: Mikey Lewis’ first try stretched the lead from 4-0 to 10-0 – and opened the floodgates for Rovers to overwhelm their opponents.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tyrone May’s quality was on show as he shaped to go right, then changed direction to go left and slice his way over for his try.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)
2 pts Jez Litten (Hull KR)
1 pt Joe Burgess (Hull KR)
MATCHFACTS
HULL KR
35 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
36 Noah Booth
18 Jack Broadbent
5 Joe Burgess
6 Mikey Lewis
7 Tyrone May
11 Dean Hadley
9 Jez Litten
10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
16 Jai Whitbread
12 James Batchelor
13 Elliot Minchella
Subs (all used)
15 Sam Luckley
20 Kelepi Tanginoa
21 Jack Brown
25 Bill Leyland
18th man (not used)
24 Eribe Doro
Also in 21-man squad
3 Peta Hiku
8 Sauaso Sue
19 Danny Richardson
Tries: Burgess (14, 76), Lewis (59), May (63), Tanginoa (65), Brown (73)
Goals: Mourgue 5/6
Sin bin: Waerea-Hargreaves (25) – high tackle
GIANTS
29 George Flanagan
1 Jacob Gagai
5 Sam Halsall
23 Taane Milne
2 Adam Swift
27 Kieran Rush
7 Adam Clune
8 Oliver Wilson
9 Zac Woolford
17 Joe Greenwood
12 Sam Hewitt
3 Jake Bibby
21 Leroy Cudjoe
Subs (all used)
13 Harry Rushton
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
16 George King (D)
18th man (not used)
30 Jack Bibby
Also in 21-man squad
11 Jack Murchie
28 Connor Carr
– Max Merta
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0; 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Hull KR: Kelepi Tanginoa; Giants: Adam Clune
Penalty count: 5-3
Half-time: 4-0
Referee: Tom Grant
Attendance: 10,764