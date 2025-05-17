Hull KR eventually power past Huddersfield Giants

HULL KR 34 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0

ARINDAM REJ, Sewell Group Craven Park, Saturday

HULL KR produced a blitz of three tries in six minutes, midway through the second half, to open up a previously tight and scrappy contest and retain their place at the top of Super League.

With the score having been only 4-0 after 59 minutes, moments of class from Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May produced game-changing tries.

Kelepi Tanginoa then added another as the Robins went on to win handsomely in an impressive final quarter despite being well below their best beforehand.

Joe Burgess, meanwhile, scored the first try and a classy final one to collect a double for himself.

Huddersfield were gutsy for long periods before then, with a lot of defence to do, albeit with a lot of errors included, but ran out of steam ultimately. And their lack of attacking threat did not help them.

Hull KR had a big week in the lead-up to this game, having booked their place in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley and a spot in Las Vegas.

After the efforts of their semi-final win, perhaps it was understandable that there was something resembling a hangover in this game – but they still had the quality to get the job done in the latter stages.

Rovers regulars Sauaso Sue and Peta Hiku were rested, with previously cup-tied Arthur Mourgue and Noah Booth returning.

George King, finally fit for a Giants debut against his former club, and Harry Rushton were in the squad for the visitors, with injury-troubled Tom Burgess not in the 17.

The Robins applied early pressure, as the Giants were made to do some defensive work. And the breakthrough eventually came when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves sent out a useful offload and the ball was shifted left – including a smart ball from May – for Burgess to finish.

Huddersfield were causing problems for themselves with errors and they had an escape when Lewis touched down but was denied by a video referee call of obstruction.

Waerea-Hargreaves was in trouble in the 25th minute though when he struck Matty English and – after a long look at replays – was sin-binned for his alleged high tackle.

Jacob Gagai almost swiftly took advantage, but was denied by determined cover defence.

The home side needed to go up a gear in the early stages of the second half but produced uncharacteristic errors including dropped ball.

But Lewis wriggled his way over beyond the attentions of four players in Huddersfield’s defence to make the breakthrough.

With that moment of relief behind them, it was May’s turn to show his own class as he added another quick-fire try by out-foxing the Giants defence.

Tanginoa had made a big difference to the change in feel of the game, and he was rewarded as he had an easy finish – following an earlier piercing run from Jez Litten.

And there was more good work by Litten in the build-up as Jack Brown later went over from close to the line for a rare try.

Burgess then sealed his brace by bursting over and dummying for the final try.

GAMESTAR: Kelepi Tanginoa produced a hard-hitting display that helped change the momentum of a previously nervy and scrappy game.

GAMEBREAKER: Mikey Lewis’ first try stretched the lead from 4-0 to 10-0 – and opened the floodgates for Rovers to overwhelm their opponents.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tyrone May’s quality was on show as he shaped to go right, then changed direction to go left and slice his way over for his try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

2 pts Jez Litten (Hull KR)

1 pt Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

36 Noah Booth

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

11 Dean Hadley

9 Jez Litten

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

16 Jai Whitbread

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

21 Jack Brown

25 Bill Leyland

18th man (not used)

24 Eribe Doro

Also in 21-man squad

3 Peta Hiku

8 Sauaso Sue

19 Danny Richardson

Tries: Burgess (14, 76), Lewis (59), May (63), Tanginoa (65), Brown (73)

Goals: Mourgue 5/6

Sin bin: Waerea-Hargreaves (25) – high tackle

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

1 Jacob Gagai

5 Sam Halsall

23 Taane Milne

2 Adam Swift

27 Kieran Rush

7 Adam Clune

8 Oliver Wilson

9 Zac Woolford

17 Joe Greenwood

12 Sam Hewitt

3 Jake Bibby

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

13 Harry Rushton

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

16 George King (D)

18th man (not used)

30 Jack Bibby

Also in 21-man squad

11 Jack Murchie

28 Connor Carr

– Max Merta

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0; 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Kelepi Tanginoa; Giants: Adam Clune

Penalty count: 5-3

Half-time: 4-0

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 10,764