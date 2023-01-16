Londoners encouraged to keep their eyes peeled as part of Broncos’ free opening weekend ticket offer

Eagle-eyed Londoners can get their hands on two complementary tickets for London Broncos’ opening Betfred Championship fixture against Batley Bulldogs next month.

The have distributed their Season Opener poster to retail stores across the city ahead of its second campaign at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A one-off QR code is attached to each poster which can be scanned by readers to access two free tickets to the Broncos’ opening Championship fixture on Sunday, February 5 (3pm).

The move forms part of the Broncos’ long-term strategy to engage as many people as possible to Rugby League both in the capital and across the south-east.

The club’s Head of Commercial Mark Kemp said the sport has great potential in London and he is encouraging families and friends to enjoy the club’s first fixture of 2023 for free.

“We’re determined to be at the forefront of Rugby League’s development in London,” said Mark.

“While there is extraordinary potential to grow the sport locally, we recognise many people are going through hard times financially with significant increases to the cost of living.

“It’s therefore essential we extend an open invitation to our neighbours – and what better way to experience the thrill of live, professional, Rugby League in London than enjoying the first game on us.

“If you spot a poster while out and about, go over and scan the QR to claim your tickets – it’s that simple! Better still, tell your friends and family and let’s make our opening game one to remember.”

In addition to the Broncos’ free ticket offer, the club will also launch its all-new family friendly fan village ahead of kick-off on opening weekend.

The village will act as a social hub for Broncos fans of all ages with food and drink outlets, Rugby-based activities for children, player visits and the return of club mascots Buck and Dusty.

A free-to-enter competition to win a VIP box for 10 is also live on the club’s online shop to celebrate the start of the new season.

“We want to establish the Cherry Red Records Stadium as the place to be in Wimbledon on a Sunday afternoon,” added Kemp.

“This will not be a quick process, but by going back to the basics and placing fan engagement and their overall matchday experience at the top of our list of priorities, we hope to generate a day out everyone can enjoy.”

To enter the Broncos’ VIP Box for 10 competition, visit the club’s website by clicking here.