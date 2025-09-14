Lucy Murray hat-trick helps Leeds Rhinos to victory over York Valkyrie

LEEDS RHINOS 30 YORK VALKYRIE 14

SAM BROCKSOM AMT Headingley, Sunday

A LUCY MURRAY hat-trick helped Leeds to a dominant victory ahead of the play-offs.

After wins the week before, changes were made by both sides with Lisa Parker and Liv Wood back in York’s starting line-up and Ella Donnelly returning for the Rhinos.

It took just four minutes for the deadlock to be broken, with Leeds starting quickly. Caitlin Beevers almost crossed on her first AMT Headingley appearance in more than a year, but was called short. The ball went to Mel Howard from the ruck, and she kicked into the in-goal. It was not dealt with by the Valkyrie, and Ruby Walker was there to touch down before the ball went dead.

Howard added the conversion, the first of five from five.

Back-to-back penalties for York gave them their first chance shortly after, but they couldn’t take it as they dropped the ball close to the Leeds line.

Shortly after the 20-minute mark, Shannon Brown added her sixth try of the season, crashing over from close range. She received a pass from Walker.

Leeds scored their third try in similar fashion. This time Howard was the creator, putting over England international Murray. Howard’s goal made it 18-0 at the break.

York came back out firing, and they tested the home defence. Former Leeds player Zoe Hornby and Rhiannion Marshall both tried to power over from close range, but were unsuccessful as they were held up over the line.

Murray’s second try came as a blow to York, who previously had the momentum. Howard was again the architect, and it was another bobbling kick the visitors couldn’t deal with which allowed the score.

York managed to regroup and get over as Georgie Dagger, who is usually a fullback but was filling in at hooker, scampered over from the ruck to give her side hopes of a comeback. However, Marshall’s missed conversion attempt meant there were 20 points between the sides with 24 minutes to go.

Murray’s hat-trick try sealed the victory for Leeds as questionable defending let her in. It seemed too easy for the 22-year-old as she managed to slide over on the left edge with no defenders in her path.

Consolation tries by Peace Lekuru and Savannah Andrade and an Ellie Williamson conversion made the scoreline look more respectable, but it was a professional performance from Lois Forsell’s side, who travel to Wigan for a place in the Grand Final.

GAMESTAR: Leeds secondrow Lucy Murray’s hat-trick was among many good performances from the England international this year.

GAMEBREAKER: Murray’s third and try halted any chance of a York comeback.

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

2 Ebony Stead

5 Sophie Nuttall

3 Caitlin Beevers

22 Connie Boyd

18 Liv Whitehead

6 Mel Howard

7 Ruby Walker

10 Izzy Northrop

14 Ruby Bruce

15 Ella Donnelly

11 Shannon Brown

12 Lucy Murray

8 Bella Sykes

Subs (all used)

9 Keara Bennett

25 Lacey Owen

16 Kaiya Glynn

27 Jess Sharp

Tries: Walker (4), Brown (22) Murray (28, 50, 66)

Goals: Howard 5/5

VALKYRIE

2 Eboni Partington

5 Emma Kershaw

16 Lisa Parker

31 Adaoha Akwiwu

30 Peace Lekuru

7 Ellie Williamson

3 Tamzin Renouf

8 Liv Wood

1 Georgie Dagger

17 Izzy Brennan

20 Evie Sexton

12 Savannah Andrade

22 Agnes Wood

Subs (all used)

11 Rhiannion Marshall

14 Izzy Bibby

21 Tara Moxon

25 Zoe Hornby

Tries: Dagger (56), Lekuru (71) Andrade (78)

Goals: Marshall 0/2, Williamson 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0; 24-0, 24-4, 30-4, 30-8, 30-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Rhinos: Lucy Murray; Valkyrie: Georgie Dagger

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 18-0

Referee: Freddie Lincoln