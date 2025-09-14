St Helens nil Leigh Leopards ahead of Women’s Super League semi-finals

LEIGH LEOPARDS 0 ST HELENS 44

Leigh Sports Village, Sunday

ST HELENS finished the regular season in solid form ahead of their play-off semi-final against York, running in nine tries.

Saints scored two of them in the first ten minutes to set them on their way.

The first went the way of Dani McGifford after winger finished a four-pass play, then some good work by Faye Gaskin paved the way for Rachael Woosey to scoot over. Gaskin added the goal.

Beri Salihi scored a third try for Saints before there was brief respite for Leigh when Lucy Johnson cleverly smuggled a ball out of a tackle and Kate Howard sent Rhianna Burke, marking her 50th club appearance, downfield. However the tackle on her resulted in the ball going loose and from the possession, Shona Hoyle went over for Gaskin to convert.

The Leopards then enjoyed some attacking possession. Mackenzie Taylor went close and another set ended with a good attacking kick from Leah Morris. As the rain came down, Saints’ error rate increased and Leigh kept up their spirited response.

But McGifford grabbed her second try to increase the visitors lead after 25 minutes and Caitlin Maylor dived over from dummy-half nine minutes before half-time with Gaskin landing her third goal to stretch the lead to 30-0 at the break.

The second half was a much more competitive affair. Salihi added to Saints’ tally after 51 minutes, but Leigh responded positively and again had their moments with Charlotte Melvin making metres before Burke was held up over the line after 66 minutes.

But a Leigh pass was plucked out of the air by McColm, who raced 90 metres to notch a minute later.

Saints went past 40 points when Vicky Whitfield stormed through from a Zoe Harris pass, finishing from 30 metres. Mia Drescher converted.

Keli Morris now retires following a lengthy career while Claire Mullaney is stepping back from Super League.

LEOPARDS: 1 Hattie Dogus, 2 Toryn Blackwood, 3 Mackenzie Taylor, 4 Mollie Young, 5 Becky Greenfield, 6 Rhianna Burke, 7 Leah Morris, 25 Emily Baggaley, 9 Kate Howard, 16 Lucy Johnson, 20 Keli Morris, 12 Charlotte Melvin, 11 Storm Cobain. Subs (all used): 10 Alice Fisher, 27 Abigail Latchford, 8 Eleanor Dainty, 19 Claire Mullaney

SAINTS: 1 Beri Salihi, 29 Hollie Bawden, 23 Luci McColm, 18 Rachael Woosey, 25 Dani McGifford, 6 Zoe Harris, 7 Faye Gaskin, 15 Georgia Sutherland, 9 Katie Mottershead, 20 Erin McDonald, 11 Shona Hoyle, 24 Alyx Bridge, 17 Caitlin Casey. Subs (all used): 19 Caitlin Maylor, 30 Mia Drescher, 16 Darcy Stott, 8 Vicky Whitfield.

Tries: McGifford (3, 25), Woosey (8), Salihi (12, 51), Hoyle (16), Maylor (31), McColm (67), Whitfield (78); Goals: Gaskin 3/6, McColm 0/1, Drescher 1/2.

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-14, 0-20, 0-24, 0-30; 0-34, 0-38, 0-44.

Half-time: 0-30