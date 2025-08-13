Luis Johnson hailed after first game in almost a year

DONCASTER new boy Luis Johnson came in for great praise after making his first appearance in almost twelve months.

The former Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers forward joined the play-off hopefuls last month on a short-term deal.

Johnson was released by Castleford at the end of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a reserves match against Warrington in August.

He previously played 13 first-team games for the Tigers, eleven of them in Super League to add to nine top-flight appearances with the Wolves and 32 as a Hull KR player.

His time with the Robins was also heavily affected by injuries, being sidelined for the majority of the 2022 season with foot and pec issues after making 20 appearances – the most of his career to date – the previous year.

The 26-year-old was still in the final stages of his recovery when he joined the Dons but made his debut off the bench in the closing stages of last Friday’s 18-12 defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Halfback Connor Robinson said: “Big mention to Luis, he’s been out for a year and came in at short notice.

“He was advised not to play but he said he wanted to play for the boys.”

And coach Richard Horne said: “I spoke to him after and he said he was really happy with how he went.

“Moving forward we can give him bigger minutes and have the confidence to put him out there and he’ll do a job.”