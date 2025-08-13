Championship kick-off changed amid heatwave

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE’S game with Sheffield Eagles this Saturday has been put back two hours due to forecast high temperatures.

Originally scheduled for 6pm local time (5pm UK), kick-off at Stade des Minimes will now be 8pm.

Much of southern Europe is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures of 40C forecast for much of Saturday in Toulouse.

Sunset will be just before 9pm, although temperatures may still only drop to around 35C by full-time.

The match is being played away from Toulouse’s regular Stade Ernest Wallon ground due to essential work.

Olympique have played two matches at Colomiers in July and the visit of York Knights next Friday will also take place at Stade des Minimes.