Luke Briscoe glad to be back in action for Doncaster

DONCASTER outside back Luke Briscoe is ready to show he still has tries in the tank – but is taking a team-first approach as he works to help the South Yorkshire side mount a play-off push.

The 31-year has crossed more than 120 times in a career which has taken in two spells at both Leeds and his hometown club Featherstone.

And Briscoe equalled the British Rugby League record for notching tries in consecutive games after registering in 17 successive outings in 2018.

The first 16 were with Featherstone, and the last game in the scoring sequence followed a move back to Leeds, for whom Australian winger Eric Harris achieved the same feat back in 1935-36.

Briscoe, who was at one time in Hull’s development system and who has also played for Wakefield and Hunslet, in both cases on loan, joined Doncaster as they strengthened in readiness for the second tier after promotion from League One in 2023.

He contributed eleven tries as Richard Horne’s side finished eighth last season, and both coach and player are keen to push on this time around.

Briscoe made his first appearance of the year when Doncaster chalked up a first win in any competition by beating Hunslet 38-10 at the South Leeds Stadium.

“It was good to get the job done, and in such a convincing way,” he said.

“Everyone was disappointed at losing the previous match (50-18 at Sheffield in the first round of the 1895 Cup), and we wanted to produce a response.

“We stripped things back and first and foremost focused on doing those little basic things properly, and went from there.

“Everyone was on the same page, the communication was good, people were running the right lines, we defended strongly, and it all worked out for us.

“It set a base for us to go forward from, and now we want to find some consistency.

“For me personally, I just enjoyed being back out there again and doing my bit for the team.”